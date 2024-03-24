Japanische Verkaufscharts: Unicorn Overlord bleibt das Spiel der Stunde in Japan

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 11. bis zum 17. März 2024 liegen vor und Unicorn Overlord bleibt der Topseller der Woche. Das aktuelle Vanillaware-RPG verkaufte sich weitere gut 16.000 Mal physisch. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth bleibt auf dem zweiten Rang und kratzt an den 300.000 physisch verkauften Einheiten.
Die aktuellen Charts:
- [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 16.012 (56.003)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 11.497 (298.635)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.031 (5.748.900)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8.257 (1.787.466)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 7.680 (124.441)
- [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 7.011 (21.139)
- [NSW] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 6.961 (New)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5.947 (1.011.957)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.872 (3.470.376)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.626 (4.251.794)
- [PS5] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 5.594 (29.992)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.193 (7.716.620)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.415 (5.466.898)
- [PS5] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 3.798 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.653 (5.312.552)
- [PS4] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 3.105 (11.902)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.076 (1.290.695)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3.000 (1.189.531)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.840 (1.413.562)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.709 (1.259.595)
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer 6 (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 2.348 (138.824)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.283 (1.966.129)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.260 (144.031)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.086 (2.265.843)
- [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 2.059 (34.329)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + DLC (TPC, 11/03/23) – 1.988 (120.655)
- [PS4] MACROSS Shooting Insight (Bushiroad Games, 03/14/24) – 1.875 (New)
- [NSW] The Game of Life (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 1.762 (194.029)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1.660 (3.534.405)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.539 (306.390)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 30.753 (6.868.972)
- PlayStation 5 – 22.665 (4.570.547)
- Switch Lite – 7.337 (5.777.577)
- PS5 Digital – 3.851 (740.382)
- Switch – 4.793 (19.743.487)
- Xbox Series X – 817 (250.778)
- Xbox Series S – 679 (305.606)
- PlayStation 4 – 588 (7.924.410)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 12 (1.192.891)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Unicorn Overlord, Atlus, Vanillaware
