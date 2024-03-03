Japanische Verkaufscharts: Shin chan und die Retro Game Challenge sind beste Neueinsteiger

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 19. Februar bis zum 25. Februar 2024 liegen vor. Mit Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town und Retro Game Challenge 1+2 Replay gibt es zwei gute Neueinsteiger, aber an Marion vs. Donkey Kong kommen beide nicht vorbei. Letzterem reichen 27.000 verkaufte Einheiten abermals zum ersten Platz. Darüber hinaus ist in den Soft- und Hardware-Charts nicht allzu viel passiert.

[NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 27.113 (89.043) [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 21.593 (New) [NSW] Retro Game Challenge 1 + 2 Replay (Bamco, 02/22/24) – 13,686 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11.025 (1.756.149) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 8.358 (989.249) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.084 (5.718.949) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer 6 (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 6.183 (127.455) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.482 (3.452.647) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.433 (7.700.900) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.230 (4.234.095) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.670 (5.453.107) [NSW] Yohane the Parhelion: NUMAZU in the MIRAGE (BeXide, 02/22/24) – 4.418 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.006 (1.278.941) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.874 (5.301.222) [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 3.701 (95.063) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.695 (1.405.024) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 3.428 (291.166) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 3.414 (109.839) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 3.304 (171.194) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3.270 (1.180.243) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.250 (1.251.033) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 3.071 (132.800) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.972 (1.958.822) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.676 (2.259.060) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.543 (3.529.165) [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo (Entergram, 02/22/24) – 2.325 (New) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + DLC (TPC, 11/03/23) – 2.276 (114.316) [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 2.267 (63.121) [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 2.223 (52.443) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.161 (138.091)

Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 38.125 (6.736.729) PlayStation 5 – 28.692 (4.571.297) Switch Lite – 8.102 (5.752.499) PS5 Digital – 4.812 (725.985) Switch – 4.659 (19.729.496) Xbox Series X – 2.287 (256.541) Xbox Series S – 826 (302.250) PlayStation 4 – 362 (7.920.284) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 10 (1.192.852)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town, Neos, h.a.n.d.