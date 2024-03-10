Japanische Verkaufscharts: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dominiert die aktuelle Woche

Wir hatten bereits über den physischen Start von Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in Japan berichtet, jetzt liegen die vollständigen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 26. Februar bis zum 3. März 2024 vor.
Besonders viel ist abseits der Veröffentlichung von Final Fantasy VII Rebirth nicht passiert. Die neue Adaption zu Goblin Slayer verkaufte sich für Nintendo Switch 6.822 Mal und ist damit zweitbester Neueinsteiger.
Die Hardware-Zahlen zeigen sich ebenfalls relativ unbeeindruckt. Die PS5 kann im Windschatten von Final Fantasy VII Rebirth natürlich ein wenig zulegen, aber die Switch-OLED bleibt die meistverkaufte Konsole in Japan.
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 262.656 (New)
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 14.480 (103.523)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11.643 (1.767.792)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 9.708 (998.957)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.251 (5.728.200)
- [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24) – 7.352 (28.945)
- [NSW] Goblin Slayer: Nightmare Feast (Bushiroad, 02/29/24) – 6.822 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.613 (4.239.708)
- [NSW] Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden (Idea Factory, 02/29/24) – 5.537 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.468 (3.458.115)
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer 6 (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 5.428 (132.883)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.012 (7.705.912)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.554 (5.457.661)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 4.005 (295.171)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 3.652 (136.452)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.550 (5.304.772)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.271 (1.282.212)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2.965 (1.183.208)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.961 (1.253.994)
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 2.955 (98.018)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.830
- [PS5] FFVII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) (12/07/23) – 2.719 (38.250)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 2.714 (112.553)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.514 (1.961.336)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.295 (2.261.355)
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 2.281 (54.724)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + DLC (TPC, 11/03/23) – 2.194 (116.510)
- [NSW] Bar Stella Abyss (Nippon Ichi Software, 02/29/24) – 2.077 (New)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.765 (139.856)
- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 1.762 (27.726)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 51.250 (6.787.979)
- PlayStation 5 – 41.786 (4.613.083)
- Switch Lite – 6.979 (5.759.478)
- PS5 Digital – 6.281 (732.266)
- Switch – 4.302 (19.733.798)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.722 (7.922.006)
- Xbox Series S – 1.221 (303.471)
- Xbox Series X – 1.130 (257.671)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 13 (1.192.865)
