Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario Bros. Wonder kehrt zurück an die Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 5. Februar bis zum 11. Februar 2024 liegen vor. Nach den letzten aufregenderen Wochen war es diesmal ruhiger. Super Mario Bros. Wonder genügen knapp 17.000 verkaufte Einheiten für eine Rückkehr auf den ersten Platz.
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16.978 (1.732.088)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 10.254 (970.536)
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer 6 (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 10.244 (113.771)
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 9.686 (86.054)
- [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 8.448 (57.202)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 8.054 (101.691)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.669 (5.703.258)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 7.415 (283.089)
- [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 7.164 (125.492)
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 6.811 (46.835)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.774 (3.441.562)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (03/20/20) – 5.514 (7.689.751)
- [NSW] Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (Bamco, 02/01/24) – 4.507 (29.749)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.437 (5.444.069)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.146 (5.293.045)
- [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 3.855 (25.938)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3.770 (1.173.573)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.701 (4.224.784)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.418 (1.271.617)
- [PS5] Helldivers II (SIE, 02/08/24) – 3.358 (New)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: Der dunkle Prinz (12/01/23) – 3.221 (546.919)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.129 (1.398.398)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.055 (1.244.406)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 3.030 (165.386)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.914 (3.524.549)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + DLC (TPC, 11/03/23) – 2.855 (109.438)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.642 (2.253.657)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.532 (1.952.946)
- [NSW] The Game of Life (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2.304 (184.981)
- [PS5] Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco, 01/26/24) – 2.235 (28.125)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 36.770 (6.662.642)
- PlayStation 5 – 34.940 (4.509.572)
- Switch Lite – 8.031 (5.737.168)
- PS5 Digital – 5.805 (715.994)
- Switch – 4.742 (19.719.637)
- Xbox Series X – 2.167 (253.212)
- PlayStation 4 – 940 (7.919.455)
- Xbox Series S – 926 (300.819)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 15 (1.192.828)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo
0 Kommentare