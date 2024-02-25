Japanische Verkaufscharts: Mario vs. Donkey Kong dominiert auch in Japan den Handel

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 12. Februar bis zum 18. Februar 2024 liegen vor. Wie in Deutschland war auch in Japan Mario vs. Donkey Kong das bestimmende Spiel der Handelswoche. Mit 61.930 verkauften Einheiten steigt es im japanischen Handel ein – erster Platz! Mit Trails through Daybreak und Skull and Bones platzieren sich zwei weitere Neulinge in den Top 10.

Die Software-Charts:

[NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 61.930 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (10/20/23) – 13.036 (1.745.124) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 10.355 (980.891) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.607 (5.710.865) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer 6 (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 7.501 (121.272) [NSW] Trails through Daybreak (Nihon Falcom, 02/15/24) – 7.160 (New) [PS5] Skull and Bones (Ubisoft, 02/16/24) – 6.635 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.716 (7.695.467) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.603 (3.447.165) [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 5.308 (91.362) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 4.734 (106.425) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 4.649 (287.738) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.368 (5.448.437) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.303 (5.297.348) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 4.237 (129.729) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.081 (4.228.865) [PS5] Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (CDP, 02/15/24) – 3.844 (New) [PS5] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 3.652 (60.854) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 3.400 (1.176.973) [PS4] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 3.385 (50.220) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.377 (1.247.783) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.318 (1.274.935) [NSW] FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (Rainy Frog, 02/15/24) – 3.182 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.931 (1.401.329) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.904 (1.955.850) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.727 (2.256.384) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + DLC (TPC, 11/03/23) – 2.602 (112.040) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 2.504 (167.890) [PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Cygames, 02/01/24) – 2.432 (28.370) [NSW] Gunvolt Records Cychronicle (Inti Creates, 02/15/24) – 2.375 (New)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 35.962 (6.698.604) PlayStation 5 – 33.033 (4.542.605) Switch Lite – 7.229 (5.744.397) Switch – 5.200 (19.724.837) PS5 Digital – 5.179 (721.173) Xbox Series X – 1.042 (254.254) Xbox Series S – 605 (301.424) PlayStation 4 – 467 (7.919.922) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 14 (1.192.842)

