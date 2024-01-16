Xbox Game Pass lockt demnächst mit Palworld, Persona 3 Reload und diesen Games

Monatsmitte. Neue Games im Xbox Game Pass! Xbox hat einen Ausblick auf die zweite Monatshälfte und ein bisschen darüber hinaus gegeben. Wir wussten unter anderem bereits, dass uns hier Palworld und Persona 3 Reload erwarten. Auf Persona 3 Reload wollte man wohl nicht verzichten, denn heute sind Previews zum Spiel erschienen und voller Lob. Das Remake macht sich also ganz gut im aktuellen Line-up, welches sich wie folgt liest:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Those Who Remain (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Januar – Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Januar – F1 23 (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 19. Januar – Palworld (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 25. Januar – Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Januar – Brotato (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 02. Februar – Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 06. Februar – Anuchard (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Visualisiert sieht das so aus:
Bildmaterial: Palworld, Pocketpair
