Bushiroad kündigt DanMachi: Fulland of Water and Light für Konsolen an

Publisher Bushiroad Games hat Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light angekündigt. Es soll sich um ein Spiel für Konsolen handeln, darüber hinaus ist nichts bekannt. Auch, wer der Entwickler ist, wissen wir noch nicht.

Zumindest ist klar, dass die Videospiel-Adaption eine eigenständige Geschichte bietet, das Szenario dazu wird Serienschöpfer Fujino Oomori beisteuern. Es handelt sich um die nächste Adaption nach Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle, das letztes Jahr für Mobilgeräte erschienen ist.

Der Ankündigungstrailer:

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fulland of Water and Light, Bushiroad