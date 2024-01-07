7 Speedrun-Games für 9 Euro: Bayonetta, Celeste, Bloodstained und mehr im neuen AGDQ-Bundle

Anlässlich von Awesome Games Done Quick hat Humble ein feines Bundle geschnürt. Dort bekommt ihr jetzt ein Paket aus sieben beliebten Speedrun-Games für schlappe 9,15 Euro.
Und diese Spiele und DLC sind dabei:
- Bayonetta
- Borderlands 2: GOTY Edition
- Celeste
- Sprawl
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth
- Sonic Adventure 2 inkl Battle-DLC
Es handelt sich um einzelne Steam-Keys. Wenn ihr ein Spiel schon habt, könnt ihr es also problemlos auch verschenken. Wie immer könnt ihr mit einem Kauf auch eine Wohltätigkeitsorganisation unterstützen, diesmal ist es die Prevent Cancer Foundation.
