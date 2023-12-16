Japanische Verkaufscharts: Final Fantasy VII ist der beste „Neueinsteiger“ der Woche

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 4. Dezember bis zum 10. Dezember 2023 liegen vor. Wir nähern uns Weihnachten und traditionell verkaufen sich Nintendo-Spiele in Japan besonders gut. Nicht, dass sich Switch-Spiele nicht ohnehin gut verkaufen würden. Super Mario Bros. Wonder kehrt zurück an die Spitze.

Bester „Neueinsteiger“ ist Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Square Enix veröffentlichte eine neue Budget-Version des Spiels und vor der Veröffentlichung von Rebirth kommt das natürlich ganz gut an. Nur auf Rang 12 steigt die Avatar-Adaption ein.

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 82.470 (1.232.981) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62.488 (540.444) [NSW] DQ Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 51.698 (398.281) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 26.879 (1.005.562) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17.082 (396.836) [PS5] FFVII Remake Intergrade (New Price) (Square, 12/07/23) – 14.085 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13.544 (87,823) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12.861 (3.338.767) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12.189 (5.568.741) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11.398 (5.347.546) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9.977 (7.601.127) [PS5] Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Ubisoft, 12/07/23) – 8.363 (New) [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 8.323 (101.885) [NSW] Pokemon Karmesin/Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 8.183 (5.197.421) [NSW] Pokemon Karmesin/Purpur + DLC (TPC, 11/03/23) – 7.540 (27.706) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7.276 (4.152.830) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 5.904 (2.202.960) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.852 (1.217.315) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 5.276 (244.146) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.846 (1.341.954) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4.806 (1.901.116) [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 4.675 (67.474) [NSW] DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation (M2, 12/07/23) – 4,480 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster-Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 4.296 (25.180) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (02/24/23) – 3.869 (502.190) [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 3.845 (54.257) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,665 (1.190.321) [PS4] DoDonPachi Blissful Death Re:Incarnation (M2, 12/07/23) – 3.648 (New) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 3.373 (142.920) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3.280 (1.072.298)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 62.236 (6.257.362) PlayStation 5 – 34.637 (4.191.495) Switch Lite – 17.391 (5.626.579) Switch – 13.149 (19.639.206) PS5 Digital – 9.529 (649.103) Xbox Series X – 2.269 (243.191) PlayStation 4 – 2.179 (7.911.787) Xbox Series S – 239 (294.278) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 16 (1.192.691)

