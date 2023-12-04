„4 für 3“-Aktion auf Artbooks: Mit NieR, Final Fantasy, Cyberpunk und vielen mehr

Ein kleiner Geheimtipp – danke Nerdy Deals! Bei Thalia gibt es derzeit eine „4 für 3“-Aktion auf englische Bücher. Okay … werdet ihr sagen. Aber: Viele hierzulande veröffentlichte Artbooks zu Videospielen sind natürlich Englisch. Auch viele Novels und Materialsammlungen werden englischsprachig veröffentlicht.

Ihr könnt eure Sammlung heute also günstig auffüllen. Mit dabei sind unter anderem Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future, mit dem ihr die FF15-Story zu Ende bringt. Oder der grandiose Material Ultimania zu Final Fantasy VII Remake. Auch vorbestellbare Artikel wie der Ultimania Plus sind enthalten.

Eine Auswahl* englischer Artbooks und Novels:

… und viele, viele weitere. Viel Spaß bei Stöbern!

Bildmaterial: Final Fantasy VII Remake Material Ultimania, Square Enix