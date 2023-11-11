Japanische Verkaufscharts: So platzieren sich WarioWare, Star Ocean und Fashion Dreamer

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 30. Oktober bis zum 5. November 2023 liegen vor. Star Ocean: The Second Story R ist die stärkste Neuveröffentlichung mit kumuliert etwa 60.000 verkauften Einheiten über mehrere Plattformen hinweg.
Weil die Plattform-Veröffentlichungen in den Charts aber einzeln abgebildet werden, erscheint Fashion Dreamer auf Nintendo Switch mit knapp 31.000 Einheiten auf dem zweiten Platz vor WarioWare: Move It mit knapp weniger Verkäufen.
Bei der Hardware steht die Switch mit 93.000 verkauften Einheiten am besten da. Die PS5 verkaufte sich sogar seltener als die PS4 – die Veröffentlichung der neuen PS5 Slim steht unmittelbar bevor.
Die Software-Charts:
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 108.449 (910.259)
- [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 30.884 (New)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 29.584 (New)
- [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 28.850 (New)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15.933 (7.565.970)
- [PS5] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 14.367 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10.158 (940.696)
- [NSW] The Game of Life (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7.974 (71.388)
- [PS4] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 7.360 (New)
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 6.325 (96.182)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur + DLC-Erweiterung (11/03/23) – 5.994 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5.969 (5.530.992)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.748 (3.301.740)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.434 (1.198.650)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.799 (5.316.592)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.593 (5.172.824)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.573 (1.326.568)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3.354 (1.883.818)
- [NSW] Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (10/24/23) – 3.269 (22.599)
- [NSW] MODEL DEBUT 3 #nicola (FuRyu, 11/02/23) – 3.165 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2.760 (4.133.289)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.442 (3.486.081)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.363 (1.177.993)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 2.163 (34.462)
- [NSW] Pikmin 1 + 2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 2.148 (45.009)
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (TPC, 10/06/23) – 2.112 (111.748)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 DX + Booster-Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 2.108 (11.421)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2,066 (229,639)
- [NSW] My Time at Sandrock (DMM Games, 11/03/23) – 1.954 (New)
- [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 1.730 (46.684)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 58.932 (5.996.897)
- Switch Lite – 23.627 (5.558.037)
- Switch – 10.693 (19.593.360)
- Xbox Series S – 2.405 (292.704)
- Xbox Series X – 2.332 (232,230)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.306 (7.904.699)
- PlayStation 5 – 1.090 (3.932.322)
- PS5 Digital – 127 (590.064)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 24 (1.192.582)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Star Ocean: The Second Story R, Square Enix, Gemdrops
0 Kommentare