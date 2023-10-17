Xbox Game Pass im Oktober weiterhin mit Dead Space, Jusant und diesen weiteren Games

Monatsmitte heißt: Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft hat das Line-up für die zweite Monatshälfte vorgestellt. Bereits verfügbar ist Like a Dragon: Ishin und da es ein Yakuza ist, solltet ihr es natürlich spielen. Darüber hinaus erwartet euch:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 19. Oktober – F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 24. Oktober – Cities: Skylines II (PC)
- 26. Oktober – Dead Space (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) EA Play
- 26. Oktober – Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud und Konsole)
- 26. Oktober – Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Oktober – Jusant (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 31. Oktober:
- Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Signalis (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Visualisiert sehen die Neuzugänge so aus:
Bildmaterial: Jusant, Don’t Nod
Ich freue mich sehr auf City Skylines, acuh wenn ich aktuell nicht so viel zeit habe, werde ich da auf jeden Fall mal reinschauen
Ich werde in Jusant und Minekos Midnight Market mal reinschauen. Letzteres habe ich zwar für die Switch auch physisch bestellt, diese kommt aber erst Anfang November und so kann ich mir schon mal nen Eindruck verschaffen...