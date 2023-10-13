Japanische Verkaufscharts: Meisterdetektiv Pikachu findet die Spur zur Spitze

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts gibt es wie schon in der Vorwoche viele Neueinsteiger. Die meisten können sich sogar in den Top 10 platzieren, allen voran Meisterdetektiv Pikachu kehrt zurück. Die Fortsetzung der Ermittlungsarbeit des sympathischen Detektiv Pikachu landet mit gut 85.000 physisch verkauften Exemplaren locker auf Rang 1.
- [NSW] Meisterdetektiv Pikachu kehrt zurück (TPC 10/06/23) – 85.639 (New)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 30.267 (New)
- [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 20.407 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 15.748 (898.284)
- [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bamco, 10/05/23) – 11.740 (New)
- [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bamco, 10/05/23) – 8.554 (New)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 8.029 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.491 (5.508.702)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 6.571 (5.151.441)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 6.004 (22.489)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.876 (3.280.800)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.956 (5.300.348)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.680 (1.313.849)
- [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 4.616 (39.344)
- [NSW] Infinity Strash: Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 4.573 (28.940)
- [PS5] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4.452 (20.315)
- [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 4.184 (35.242)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3.653 (1.871.593)
- [PS4] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 3.638 (15.388)
- [PS5] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 3.437 (25.006)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.392 (3.476.224)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.318 (7.541.937)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.309 (1.185.198)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.279 (4.121.255)
- [NSW] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 3.138 (18.984)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass (10/05/23) – 2.604 (New)
- [NSW] Silent Hope (Marvelous, 09/28/23) – 2.412 (13.292)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.211 (927.393)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.192 (1.169.680)
- [PS5] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 2.148 (20.711)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 100.019 (5.798.181)
- PlayStation 5 – 31.995 (3.901.786)
- Switch – 5.137 (19.566.247)
- Switch Lite – 5.085 (5.517.733)
- PS5 Digital – 1.759 (586.897)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.020 (7.898.896)
- Xbox Series X – 571 (223.801)
- Xbox Series S – 424 (289.261)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 21 (1.192.423)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Meisterdetektiv Pikachu kehrt zurück, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, Creatures
