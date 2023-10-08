Japanische Verkaufscharts: Das gab es lange nicht – fast gesamte Top 10 durchgewirbelt

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 25. September bis zum 1. Oktober 2023 liegen vor. Es ist eine Woche voller Neueinsteiger und so heftig hat man die Top 10 in den letzten Monaten selten durcheinander gewirbelt gesehen.
Bis auf Pikmin 4 besteht die komplette Top 10 aus Neueinsteigern! Die beste Figur macht dabei Fate/Samurai Remnant. Der Titel konnte auch in unserem Test beeindrucken. Die Switch-Version schnappt sich die Krone, kumuliert mit den PlayStation-Fassungen landet das Spiel bei gut 68.000 Einheiten. Auch Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai und Ys X: Nordics sowie EA Sports FC 24 erzielen respektable Ergebnisse.
- [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 34.728 (New)
- [NSW] Infinity Strash: The Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 24.367 (New)
- [PS5] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 21.569 (New)
- [PS5] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 18.563 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 18.307 (882,536)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 16.485 (New)
- [PS5] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 15.863 (New)
- [NSW] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 15.846 (New)
- [PS4] Fate/Samurai Remnant (Koei Tecmo, 09/28/23) – 12.203 (New)
- [PS4] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 11.750 (New)
- [NSW] Silent Hope (Marvelous, 09/28/23) – 10.880 (New)
- [PS4] Ys X: Nordics (Nihon Falcom, 09/28/23) – 10.183 (New)
- [PS5] Infinity Strash: The Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 9.222 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC 11/18/22) – 7.602 (5.144.870)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.525 (5.501.211)
- [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 7.117 (31,058)
- [NSW] DoDonPachi Resurrection (Superdeluxe Games, 09/28/23) – 6.985 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.458 (3.274.924)
- [PS4] Infinity Strash: The Adventure of Dai (Square Enix, 09/28/23) – 5.255 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.756 (5.295.392)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.034 (1.309.169)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3.806 (1.867.940)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.474 (4.117.976)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,441 (7.538.619)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.082 (1.181.889)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.796 (3.472.832)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.450 (925.182)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 2.368 (18.389)
- [PS5] Remnant II (THQ Nordic, 09/28/23) – 2.361 (New)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.265 (1.167.488)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 42.270 (5.698.162)
- PlayStation 5 – 40.396 (3.869.791)
- Switch – 7.375 (19.561.110)
- Switch Lite – 6.883 (5.512.648)
- PS5 Digital – 5.550 (585.138)
- Xbox Series S – 3.485 (288.837)
- Xbox Series X – 1.043 (223.230)
- PlayStation 4 – 423 (7.897.876)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 27 (1.192.402)
