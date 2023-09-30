Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pinocchio ist in Japan chancelos gegen die Pikmin

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 18. bis zum 24. September 2023 liegen vor. Bester Neueinsteiger ist die Handelsversion von Pikmin 1 + 2, die ironischerweise Pikmin 4 von der Spitze verdrängt. Lies of P steigt mit der PS5-Version auf Rang 3 ein.
- [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 23.941 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 22.894 (864.229)
- [PS5] Lies of P (Neowiz, 09/19/23) – 9.493 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.066 (5.493.686)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 9.035 (5.137.268)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.198 (3.470.036)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.996 (3.269.466)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.637 (5.290.636)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4.449 (1.864.134)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 4.433 (16.021)
- [PS5] PAYDAY 3 (PLAION, 09/22/23) – 4.433 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.114 (1.178.807)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.025 (4.114.502)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.750 (1.305.135)
- [NSW] Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bamco, 09/14/23) – 3.357 (9.398)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.157 (7.535.178)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.327 (1.165.223)
- [PS4] Lies of P (Neowiz, 09/19/23) – 2.223 (New)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2.049 (922.732)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.002 (218.539)
- [PS5] Armored Core VI (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 1.930 (147.154)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 1.863 (69.383)
- [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 1.674 (9.649)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 1.665 (484.479)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.621 (2.176.554)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.468 (299.857)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.357 (1.186.478)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.314 (1.057.600)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.311 (2.429.723)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.305 (91.931)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 54.089 (5.655.892)
- PlayStation 5 – 43.482 (3.829.395)
- Switch Lite – 8.432 (5.505.765)
- Switch – 10.069 (19.553.735)
- PS5 Digital – 3.247 (579.588)
- Xbox Series S – 7.655 (285.352)
- Xbox Series X – 1.403 (222.187)
- PlayStation 4 – 702 (7.897.453)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 73 (1.192.375)
