Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pikmin 4 kann die Spitze zurückerobern

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 28. August bis zum 3. September 2023 liegen vor. Pikmin 4 kann die Spitze von Armored Core VI zurückerobern. Bester Neueinsteiger ist Radiant Tale: Fanfare auf Rang 13.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34.240 (786.833)
- [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 18.801 (134.194)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.488 (5.465.329)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 10.903 (58.852)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7.206 (1.847.948)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.202 (3.250.643)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 5.563 (5.111.980)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.471 (5.276.341)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.393 (1.293.703)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.387 (4.102.326)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.997 (1.167.088)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.867 (7.525.568)
- [NSW] Radiant Tale: Fanfare! (Idea Factory, 08/31/23) – 3.804 (New)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 3.305 (211.419)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.114 (3.450.903)
- [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NIS, 08/31/23) – 3.014 (New)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.648 (1.158.040)
- [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Azure (NIS, 08/31/23) – 2.588 (New)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.428 (2.916.592)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 2.190 (44.682)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 2.169 (479.529)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.991 (295.505)
- [NSW] TAITO Milestones 2 (TAITO, 08/31/23) – 1.958 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.683 (2.172.331)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.598 (1.182.396)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 1.592 (2.661.184)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1.438 (1.288.258)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.419 (87.803)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.417 (917.482)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,365 (2.240.313)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 63.305 (5.489.116)
- PlayStation 5 – 48.588 (3.709.944)
- Switch Lite – 10.177 (5.477.960)
- Switch – 9.740 (19.524.091)
- Xbox Series S – 3,790 (274,250)
- PS5 Digital – 3.505 (570.076)
- Xbox Series X – 2.895 (218.186)
- PlayStation 4 – 975 (7.895.540)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 37 (1.192.246)
