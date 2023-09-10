Branche News

Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pikmin 4 kann die Spitze zurückerobern

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 28. August bis zum 3. September 2023 liegen vor. Pikmin 4 kann die Spitze von Armored Core VI zurückerobern. Bester Neueinsteiger ist Radiant Tale: Fanfare auf Rang 13.

  1. [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34.240 (786.833)
  2. [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 18.801 (134.194)
  3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.488 (5.465.329)
  4. [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 10.903 (58.852)
  5. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7.206 (1.847.948)
  6. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.202 (3.250.643)
  7. [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 5.563 (5.111.980)
  8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.471 (5.276.341)
  9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.393 (1.293.703)
  10. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.387 (4.102.326)
  11. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.997 (1.167.088)
  12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.867 (7.525.568)
  13. [NSW] Radiant Tale: Fanfare! (Idea Factory, 08/31/23) – 3.804 (New)
  14. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 3.305 (211.419)
  15. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.114 (3.450.903)
  16. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NIS, 08/31/23) – 3.014 (New)
  17. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.648 (1.158.040)
  18. [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Azure (NIS, 08/31/23) – 2.588 (New)
  19. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.428 (2.916.592)
  20. [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 2.190 (44.682)
  21. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 2.169 (479.529)
  22. [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.991 (295.505)
  23. [NSW] TAITO Milestones 2 (TAITO, 08/31/23) – 1.958 (New)
  24. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.683 (2.172.331)
  25. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.598 (1.182.396)
  26. [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 1.592 (2.661.184)
  27. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1.438 (1.288.258)
  28. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.419 (87.803)
  29. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.417 (917.482)
  30. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,365 (2.240.313)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  1. Switch OLED – 63.305 (5.489.116)
  2. PlayStation 5 – 48.588 (3.709.944)
  3. Switch Lite – 10.177 (5.477.960)
  4. Switch – 9.740 (19.524.091)
  5. Xbox Series S – 3,790 (274,250)
  6. PS5 Digital – 3.505 (570.076)
  7. Xbox Series X – 2.895 (218.186)
  8. PlayStation 4 – 975 (7.895.540)
  9. New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 37 (1.192.246)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Pikmin 4, Nintendo

