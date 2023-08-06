Branche News

Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pikmin 4 mit starker zweiter Woche – viele Neueinsteiger in den Top 30

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 24. Juli bis zum 30. Juli 2023 ist Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation der beste Neueinsteiger. An Pikmin 4 gibt es jedoch kein Vorbeikommen. Es hat sich weitere 115.000 Mal verkauft – ein starkes Ergebnis. Darüber hinaus ist CRYMACHINA erschienen, das kumuliert auf etwa 16.000 Einheiten kommt.

  1. [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 115.697 (517.550)
  2. [NSW] Natsu-Mon (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 18.267 (New)
  3. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14.749 (1.789.784)
  4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.440 (5.396.462)
  5. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.597 (3.207.597)
  6. [NSW] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 7.417 (New)
  7. [NSW] Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games, 07/28/23) – 7.172 (New)
  8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.782 (1.137.427)
  9. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.609 (4.071.959)
  10. [PS5] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 5.228 (New)
  11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.157 (5.244.657)
  12. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,631 (3.428.016)
  13. [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.414 (5.081.044)
  14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4.127 (7.502.049)
  15. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.822 (1.268.802)
  16. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 3.513 (404.889)
  17. [NSW] Hayarigami 1-2-3 Pack (Nippon Ichi Software, 07/27/23) – 3.182 (New)
  18. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.071 (2.898.896)
  19. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 2.659 (465.176)
  20. [PS4] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 2.611 (New)
  21. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.463 (1.142.233)
  22. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.418 (1.171.028)
  23. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.294 (194.472)
  24. [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.264 (282.167)
  25. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.169 (2.230.518)
  26. [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (Koei Tecmo, 07/20/23) – 2.133 (12.766)
  27. [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.915 (1.045.315)
  28. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1.840 (1.278.762)
  29. [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (Koei Tecmo, 07/20/23) – 1.759 (12.192)
  30. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.731 (78.148)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  1. Switch OLED – 56.212 (5.167.763)
  2. PlayStation 5 – 46.774 (3.495.327)
  3. Switch – 14.543 (19.472.311)
  4. Switch Lite – 7.571 (5.433.435)
  5. PS5 Digital – 6.437 (551.239)
  6. Xbox Series X – 1.653 (206.554)
  7. PlayStation 4 – 784 (7.890.950)
  8. Xbox Series S – 193 (268.862)
  9. New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 18 (1.191.968)

