Japanische Verkaufscharts: Final Fantasy XVI muss die Krone an RAIN CODE abgeben

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 26. Juni bis zum 2. Juli 2023 liegen vor. Im Handel gibt Final Fantasy XVI in dieser Woche die Krone ab.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE konnte sich als Neueinsteiger über 55.000 Mal verkaufen und das genügt locker zur Spitze hinter Final Fantasy XVI, das sich weitere etwa 37.000 Mal verkaufen konnte. Mit Ghost Trick, 9 R.I.P. und Tokyo Xanadu eX+ gibt es weitere Neueinsteiger in den Top 10.

[NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (06/30/23) – 55.339 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 37.63 (373,790) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 26.089 (1.723.314) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.244 (5.354.788) [NSW] Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom, 06/30/23) – 8.373 (New) [NSW] 9 R.I.P. (Idea Factory, 06/29/23) – 8.080 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.241 (3.178.847) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6.925 (1.114.248) [NSW] Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (Falcom, 06/29/23) – 5.845 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.341 (5.225.169) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5.329 (3.410.392) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.250 (4.048.685) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 5.010 (5.063.467) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4.765 (41.850) [NSW] Quintessential Quintuplets: Gotopazu Story (06/29/23) – 4.609 (New) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4.298 (29.682) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.929 (2.220.071) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.737 (1.254.444) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.390 (7.487.592) [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 3.320 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (02/24/23) – 3.192 (454.370) [NSW] Xicatrice (Nippon Ichi Software, 06/29/23) – 2.334 (New) [NSW] Ikaruga (Pikii, 06/30/23) – 2.192 (New) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.173 (1.163.262) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.106 (1.133.242) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.023 (1.271.956) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 1.961 (33.777) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.896 (2.887.680) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.728 (1.038.516) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.641 (186.362)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 60.045 (4.961.211) PlayStation 5 – 44.967 (3.318.567) Switch – 24.118 (19.421.983) Switch Lite – 22.051 (5.389.433) PS5 Digital – 4.327 (533.910) PlayStation 4 – 2.093 (7.881.468) Xbox Series S – 505 (268.464) Xbox Series X – 466 (202.255) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 40 (1.191.854)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: FINAL FANTASY XVI © 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.