Japanische Verkaufscharts: Atelier Marie Remake ist der beste Neuling in schwacher Woche

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 10. Juli bis zum 16. Juli 2023 fördern einen neuen, alten Spitzenreiter zutage. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom kann sich in einer schwachen Woche noch einmal die Krone schnappen. Knapp dahinter ist Atelier Marie Remake für Nintendo Switch der beste Neueinsteiger. Kumuliert man alle Plattformen, wäre Atelier Marie Remake mit fast 25.000 verkauften Einheiten eigentlich Goldsieger.

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 18.109 (1.759.419) [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 16.101 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.749 (5.374.273) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 8.573 (396.472) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.706 (3.192.488) [NSW] Touhou: New World (Marvelous, 07/13/23) – 6.436 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.778 (4.060.013) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.366 (1.125.861) [PS5] Atelier Marie Remake (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 5.078 (New) [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (SC, 06/30/23) – 4.975 (69.880) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.508 (5.234.656) [NSW] Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles (07/13/23) – 4.284 (New) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.271 (5.071.964) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.977 (3.419.096) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.609 (7.493.692) [PS5] Exoprimal (Capcom, 07/14/23) – 3.568 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.525 (1.261.492) [PS4] Atelier Marie Remake (Koei Tecmo, 07/13/23) – 3.402 (New) [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 3.016 (10.830) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 2.651 (47.608) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 2.620 (459.800) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.588 (2.226.145) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.524 (2.892.691) [NSW] Collar x Malice Special Box (Idea Factory, 07/13/23) – 2.465 (New) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 2.302 (34.823) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.086 (1.137.363) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.776 (190.119) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.735 (1.166.734) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.682 (278.300) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.665 (74.804)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 47.521 (5.063.611) PlayStation 5 – 41.958 (3.405.586) Switch – 10.012 (19.442.953) Switch Lite – 7.393 (5.417.439) PS5 Digital – 3.501 (541.208) PlayStation 4 – 1.193 (7.885.857) Xbox Series X – 799 (203,823) Xbox Series S – 70 (268.589) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 30 (1.191.928)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg, Koei Tecmo, Gust