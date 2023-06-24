Japanische Verkaufscharts: Zelda kann die Spitze eine weitere Woche verteidigen

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 12. Juni bis zum 18. Juni 2023 liegen vor. Nachdem Diablo IV in der letzten Woche Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wirklich die Spitze streitig machen konnte, liegen Link und Zelda in dieser Woche wieder vorn. Mangels potenter Neueinsteiger ist auch nicht viel passiert.

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 31.151 (1.672.070) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.489 (5.336.478) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.753 (3.165.440) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.550 (1.101.167) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 4.902 (29.277) [NSW] FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog, 06/15/23) – 4.891 (New) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4.766 (33.630) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.362 (5.053.556) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.315 (4.038.838) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.309 (5.215.546) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.906 (2.212.611) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 3.660 (22.306) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.544 (3.400.832) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (02/24/23) – 3.209 (448,055) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.190 (1.247.712) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Leaf (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.686 (7.480.193) [NSW] Hakuoki: Sweet School Life (Idea Factory, 06/15/23) – 2.537 (New) [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (ATLUS, 06/01/23) – 2.421 (46.173) [PS4] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 2.115 (11.055) [NSW] We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Bamco, 06/02/23) – 1.907 (13.067) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.879 (1.129.145) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1.874 (1.268.237) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.697 (1.159.353) [XSX] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 1.566 (10.090) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.550 (2.884.085) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.479 (183.254) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.432 (1.035.311) [NSW] Mega Man Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 1.318 (77.400) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.261 (69.103) [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1.204 (53.111)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 50.094 (4.834.791) PlayStation 5 – 46.830 (3.202.185) Switch – 17.173 (19.376.924) Switch Lite – 14.141 (5.348.708) Xbox Series S – 6.520 (259.511) Xbox Series X – 6.458 (201.510) PS5 Digital – 4,421 (515.613) PlayStation 4 – 1.340 (7.876.948) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 47 (1.191.781)

