Xbox Game Pass im Juni zunächst mit Rune Factory 4 Special, Chicory und diesen Games

Neuer Monat, neue Games im Xbox Game Pass. Xbox legt wie immer zunächst mit der ersten Monatshälfte los. Schon in den ersten gut zwei Wochen können sich Abonnenten unter anderem auf Rune Factory 4 Special und Anmnesia: The Bunker freuen. Das ganze Line-up nachfolgend.
Jetzt verfügbar
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Farworld Pioneers (Konsole und PC)
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 1. Juni – Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juni – Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juni – The Big Con (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 6. Juni – Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 6. Juni – Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juni – Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 8. Juni – Stacking (Cloud und Konsole)
- 13. Juni – Dordogne (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Rune Factory 4 Special, Marvelous, XSEED Games
