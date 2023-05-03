Prime Gaming im Mai mit Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D und diesen weiteren Games

Monatswechsel heißt: Neue Games in den Abo-Services. Auch Prime Gaming ist da mit am Start. Wenn ihr ein Prime-Abo habt, dann habt ihr jeden Monat auch eine ganze Reihe neuer Spiele. In diesem Monat sind das:
- 4. Mai Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D [Amazon Games App]
- 4. Mai Super Sidekicks [Amazon Games App]
- 4. Mai Samurai Shodown IV [Amazon Games App]
- 11. Mai Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]
- 11. Mai Lake [Amazon Games App]
- 11. Mai Robo Army [Amazon Games App]
- 11. Mai Last Resort [Amazon Games App]
- 18. Mai Kardboard Kings [Amazon Games App]
- 18. Mai The Almost Gone [Amazon Games App]
- 18. Mai 3 Count Bout [Amazon Games App]
- 18. Mai Alpha Mission 2 [Amazon Games App]
- 25. Mai Lila’s Sky Ark [Legacy Games Code]
- 25. Mai Agatha Knife [Amazon Games App]
- 25. Mai King of the Monsters 2 [Amazon Games App]
- 25. Mai Kizuna Encounter [Amazon Games App]
Hier findet ihr eine Landing-Page*, die euch übersichtlich alles Weitere erklärt und alle Inhalte auflistet, die ihr euch schnappen könnt. Auf dieser Seite findet ihr die aktuell in Prime Gaming* verfügbaren Games. Falls ihr noch kein Amazon Prime habt, könnt ihr es 30 Tage lang kostenlos testen*.
Bildmaterial: Prime Gaming
