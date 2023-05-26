Prime Gaming im Juni mit Revita, Neverwinter Nights und diesen weiteren Gratis-Games

Monatswechsel heißt: Neue Games in den Abo-Services. Auch Prime Gaming ist da mit am Start. Wenn ihr ein Prime-Abo habt, dann habt ihr jeden Monat auch eine ganze Reihe neuer Spiele. In diesem Monat sind das unter anderem Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition und zwölf weitere kostenlose Spiele:
- 1. Juni Sengoku 2 [Amazon Games App]
- 1. Juni Mutation Nation [Amazon Games App]
- 8. Juni Soccer Brawl [Amazon Games App]
- 8. Juni Over Top [Amazon Games App]
- 15. Juni The Super Spy [Amazon Games App]
- 15. Juni Top Hunter [Amazon Games App]
- 15. Juni SteamWorld Dig 2 [Amazon Games App]
- 22. Juni Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]
- 22. Juni Autonauts [Amazon Games App]
- 22. Juni Revita [Amazon Games App]
- 29. Juni Roguebook [Amazon Games App]
- 29. Juni Once Upon a Jester [Amazon Games App]
- 29. Juni Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf [Legacy Games Code]
Darüber hinaus hat Prime Gaming das Mai-Line-up um acht Bonus-Games aufgestockt, einfach so. Zusätzlich zu den 15 bereits verfügbaren Spielen könnt ihr euch ab sofort folgende Games herunterladen:
- Beasts of Maravilla Island [Amazon Games App]
- Calico [Amazon Games App]
- DKO: Divine Knockout [Epic Games Store]
- Double Kick Heroes [Amazon Games App]
- Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King [Amazon Games App]
- Tiny Robots Recharged [Amazon Games App]
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows [Amazon Games App]
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Amazon Games App]
Hier findet ihr eine Landing-Page*, die euch übersichtlich alles Weitere erklärt und alle Inhalte auflistet, die ihr euch schnappen könnt. Auf dieser Seite findet ihr die aktuell in Prime Gaming* verfügbaren Games. Falls ihr noch kein Amazon Prime habt, könnt ihr es 30 Tage lang kostenlos testen*.
Bildmaterial: Prime Gaming, Revita, Dear Villagers, BenStar
0 Kommentare