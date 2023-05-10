PlayStation Plus: Spiele-Katalog im Mai mit Farming-Games und Grabräuber-Abenteuern

Sony hat, wie immer zur Monatsmitte, das Line-up für Extra- und Premium-Kunden von PlayStation Plus vorgestellt. Noch im Mai dürfen sich diese Abonnenten über eine Vergrößerung des Spiele-Katalogs freuen, darüber hinaus gibt es auch wieder „neue“ Klassiker.
Hervorhebenswert im Spiele-Katalog ist sicherlich Humanity, das gleich zum Launch bei PlayStation Plus zur Verfügung stehen wird. Fans japanischer Videospiele dürften an Rune Factory 4 Special, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin oder The Evil Within 2 interessiert sein. So liest sich das Line-Up, das ab dem 16. Mai 2023 verfügbar sein wird:
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS5, PS4)
- Conan Exiles (PS4)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)
- Dishonored 2 (PS4)
- The Evil Within 2 (PS4)
- HUMANITY (PS5, PS4)
- Lake (PS5, PS4)
- Rain World (PS4)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
- Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)
- Soundfall (PS5, PS4)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)
- Thymesia (PS5)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, PS4)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)
Die Klassiker:
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PSP)
- Pursuit Force (PSP)
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PSP)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)
Die Highlights visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Marvelous, XSEED, Edelweiss
