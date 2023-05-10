News PS4 PS5

PlayStation Plus: Spiele-Katalog im Mai mit Farming-Games und Grabräuber-Abenteuern

Sony hat, wie immer zur Monatsmitte, das Line-up für Extra- und Premium-Kunden von PlayStation Plus vorgestellt. Noch im Mai dürfen sich diese Abonnenten über eine Vergrößerung des Spiele-Katalogs freuen, darüber hinaus gibt es auch wieder „neue“ Klassiker.

Hervorhebenswert im Spiele-Katalog ist sicherlich Humanity, das gleich zum Launch bei PlayStation Plus zur Verfügung stehen wird. Fans japanischer Videospiele dürften an Rune Factory 4 Special, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin oder The Evil Within 2 interessiert sein. So liest sich das Line-Up, das ab dem 16. Mai 2023 verfügbar sein wird:

  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS5, PS4)
  • Conan Exiles (PS4)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)
  • Dishonored 2 (PS4)
  • The Evil Within 2 (PS4)
  • HUMANITY (PS5, PS4)
  • Lake (PS5, PS4)
  • Rain World (PS4)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
  • Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)
  • Soundfall (PS5, PS4)
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)
  • Thymesia (PS5)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, PS4)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

Die Klassiker:

  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PSP)
  • Pursuit Force (PSP)
  • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PSP)
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)

Die Highlights visualisiert:

Bildmaterial: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Marvelous, XSEED, Edelweiss

