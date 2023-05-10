PlayStation Plus: Spiele-Katalog im Mai mit Farming-Games und Grabräuber-Abenteuern

Sony hat, wie immer zur Monatsmitte, das Line-up für Extra- und Premium-Kunden von PlayStation Plus vorgestellt. Noch im Mai dürfen sich diese Abonnenten über eine Vergrößerung des Spiele-Katalogs freuen, darüber hinaus gibt es auch wieder „neue“ Klassiker.

Hervorhebenswert im Spiele-Katalog ist sicherlich Humanity, das gleich zum Launch bei PlayStation Plus zur Verfügung stehen wird. Fans japanischer Videospiele dürften an Rune Factory 4 Special, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin oder The Evil Within 2 interessiert sein. So liest sich das Line-Up, das ab dem 16. Mai 2023 verfügbar sein wird:

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS5, PS4)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

HUMANITY (PS5, PS4)

Lake (PS5, PS4)

Rain World (PS4)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Soundfall (PS5, PS4)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

Thymesia (PS5)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, PS4)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

Die Klassiker:

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PSP)

Pursuit Force (PSP)

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PSP)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)

Die Highlights visualisiert:

Bildmaterial: Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Marvelous, XSEED, Edelweiss