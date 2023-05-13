Japanische Verkaufscharts: Westliche Spiele dominieren die Golden Week

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Wochen vom 24. April bis zum 7. Mai 2023 liegen vor. Es ist eine Doppelwoche, weil die Famitsu in der Golden Week keine Zahlen veröffentlichte. Das holt man jetzt nach.
In der letzten April-Woche konnte Neueinsteiger Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in Japan die Spitze der Charts erobern. Der PS5-Version reichten dafür allerdings schon 12.884 verkaufte Einheiten, das ist natürlich nicht der Mega-Hit. In der ersten Mai-Woche konnte Star Wars Jedi: Suvivor die Spitze dann auch nicht verteidigen. Mit der PS4-Version von Hogwarts Legacy gab es einen weiteren Neueinsteiger als neuen Spitzenreiter, auch wieder aus dem Westen.
24. April bis 30. April 2023:
- [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 12.884 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.247 (5.262.218)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 9.657 (5.008.558)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 9.568 (402.213)
- [NSW] My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Game (MAGES., 04/27/23) – 8.143 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.129 (3.119.134)
- [NSW] Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Falcom, 04/27/23) – 6.920 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6.824 (3.998.357)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.631 (5.174.717)
- [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 5.473 (64.190)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.440 (1.065.619)
- [PS4] My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Game (MAGES., 04/27/23) – 4.934 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.872 (1.217.967)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.822 (2.167.671)
- [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 3.791 (17.281)
- [NSW] Temirana Koku no Tsuiteru Hime to Tsuitenai Kishidan (04/27/23) – 3.424 (New)
- [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3.349 (127.845)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.227 (3.381.053)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.601 (7.460.443)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.424 (2.870.125)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.395 (57.931)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.283 (1.020.313)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.235 (1.140.868)
- [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 2.218 (125.898)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 2.058 (2.640.125)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.032 (1.113.627)
- [NSW] Cuphead (Superdeluxe Games, 04/20/23) – 1.982 (6.067)
- [NSW] Afterimage (H2 Interactive, 04/27/23) – 1.969 (New)
- [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1.853 (43.357)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odsysey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.657 (2.400.704)
Die Woche vom 1. Mai bis zum 7. Mai 2023:
- [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 31.918 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21.466 (5.283.684)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 17.757 (419.970)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 13.744 (5.022.302)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 11.480 (4.009.837)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11.115 (3.130.249)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10.903 (5.185.620)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8.739 (1.074.358)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8.669 (1.226.636)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7.165 (2.174.836)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 5.670 (1.146.538)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 5.041 (1.025.354)
- [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 4.725 (22.006)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4.511 (1.255.029)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4.091 (7.464.534)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.932 (2.874.057)
- [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 3.858 (16.742)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.744 (3.384.797)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odsysey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3.672 (2.404.376)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.659 (1.117.286)
- [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3.299 (131.144)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 3.103 (174.752)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2.927 (60.858)
- [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 2.863 (46.220)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2.850 (1.290.092)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.724 (2.149.090)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2.348 (343.048)
- [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 2.244 (128.142)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 2.085 (324.338)
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros.), 02/10/23) – 2.055 (171.752)
Hardware-Zahlen beider Wochen:
- Switch OLED – 184.609 (4.439.072)
- PlayStation 5 – 84.999 (2.984.697)
- Switch – 21.429 (19.299.135)
- PS5 Digital – 14.939 (486.274)
- Switch Lite – 10.487 (5.291.825)
- PlayStation 4 – 2.067 (7.869.037)
- Xbox Series S – 674 (252.212)
- Xbox Series X – 650 (185.609)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 132 (1.191.553)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment
