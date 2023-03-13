Japanische Verkaufscharts: Wo Long startet deutlich hinter anderen Soulslike-Titeln von Koei Tecmo

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 27. Februar bis zum 2. März 2023 liegen vor. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty war der stärkste Launch der Woche und verkaufte sich plattformübergreifend etwa 47.000 Mal. Das reicht aber nicht, um Kirby vom Thron zu stoßen. Rune Factory 3 steigt mit 16.000 Einheiten auf Rang 4 ein und die Handelsversion von Metroid Prime Remastered landet auf Rang 10.

In Vergleich zu den anderen Soulslike-Spielen von Koei Tecmo steckt Wo Long deutlich zurück. Nioh und Nioh 2 verkauften sich anno 2017 und 2020 89.903 respektive 91.892 Mal in der Launchwoche. Wo Long schafft also nur etwa die Hälfte und steht damit gleichauf mit Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Die Software-Charts:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 62.581 (251.612) [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 30.132 (New) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 24.592 (4.908.398) [PS4] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 17.699 (New) [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous, 03/02/23) – 16.627 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14.766 (3.918.766) [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 14.085 (68.080) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 02/10/23) – 13.449 (139.535) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.295 (5.183.660) [NSW] Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo, 03/03/23) – 7,960 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.566 (3.060.644) [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 6.376 (19.576) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Sega, 02/22/23) – 5.818 (41.715) [PS5] Wild Hearts (Electronic Arts, 02/17/23) – 5.460 (39.056) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.318 (1.019.547) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.132 (5.136.315) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.679 (1.188.119) [PS5] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 4.345 (18.767) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Sega, 02/22/23) – 4.061 (35.500) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.558 (3.357.706) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.376 (2.144.335) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3.065 (294.714) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.827 (7.438.955) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.589 (1.094.410) [PS4] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 2.523 (9.792) [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo, 01/20/23) – 2.324 (203.326) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.293 (2.852.356) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.149 (1.005.272) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.007 (158.832) [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 1.996 (2.630.027)

Die Hardware-Charts:

PlayStation 5 – 60.403 (2.638.017) Switch OLED – 45,752 (3.997.806) PS5 Digital – 18.009 (419.095) Switch – 11.463 (19.208.969) Switch Lite – 9.310 (5.232.941) PlayStation 4 – 1.655 (7.857.826) Xbox Series X – 708 (179.709) Xbox Series S – 140 (250.441) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 66 (1.190.758)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo, Team Ninja