Japanische Verkaufscharts: Bayonetta Origins bester Neuling in schwacher Woche

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 13. bis zum 19. März 2023 liegen vor. Es war eine relativ ereignislose Woche. Bester Neueinsteiger ist Bayonetta Origins mit nur 6.400 Einheiten auf Rang 6.

In den Hardware-Charts fällt auf, dass die PS5-Zahlen nach Wochen des Höhenflugs jetzt ein wenig einbrechen. An der Knappheit sollte es nicht liegen. Treffen sich Angebot und Nachfrage bereits? Das werden die nächsten Wochen zeigen.

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 25.201 (308.945) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 15.306 (4.944.593) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 12.100 (3.946.727) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.245 (5.203.335) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.672 (3.074.692) [NSW] Bayonetta Origins (Nintendo, 03/17/23) – 6.474 (New) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 5.622 (154.174) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.507 (1.030.666) [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 4.707 (80.526) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.289 (5.145.376) [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 3.763 (27.447) [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 3.717 (42.260) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.413 (1.195.295) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.786 (7.444.577) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.732 (3.363.835) [PS5] WILD HEARTS (Electronic Arts, 02/17/23) – 2.489 (45.475) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.429 (1.099.323) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.272 (2.149.826) [PS4] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 2.183 (24.883) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.106 (2.856.745) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.964 (1.009.100) [NSW] Project Zero: Maske der Mondfinsternis (Koei Tecmo, 03/09/23) – 1.906 (12.618) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 1.899 (46.668) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1.892 (298.945) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.855 (257.957) [NSW] Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo, 03/03/23) – 1.522 (11.758) [NSW] Stranger of Sword City Revisited (Experience, 03/16/23) – 1.511 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.496 (161.843) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 1.452 (96.249) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Ishin! (SEGA, 02/22/23) – 1.408 (39.057)

Die Hardware-Charts:

PlayStation 5 – 34.156 (2.723.683) Switch OLED – 33.150 (4.068.329) Switch – 9.798 (19.231.121) Switch Lite – 6.637 (5.249.752) PS5 Digital – 6.255 (438.709) PlayStation 4 – 1.115 (7.860.543) Xbox Series X – 497 (182.935) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 138 (1.190.993) Xbox Series S – 58 (250.657)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Nintendo, PlatinumGames