Xbox Game Pass im Januar mit drei Japano-Krachern

Volle Japan-Kraft voraus: Der Xbox Game Pass brilliert im Januar mit echten Japano-Krachern. In den nächsten Tagen werden Abonnenten Monster Hunter Rise sowie Persona 3 Portable und Persona 4 Golden zur Verfügung gestellt. Xbox stellte das Januar-Line-up vor.

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

  • 19. Januar – Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 19. Januar – Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. Januar – Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Falls Du es verpasst hast

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Stranded Deep (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Jetzt verfügbar – Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update (PC)

