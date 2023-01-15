Japanische Verkaufscharts: Das neue Jahr beginnt, die das alte Jahr endet

Die Famitsu hat die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts veröffentlicht. Wie immer gibt es im neuen Jahr die letzten beiden Wochen zusammen – auch die Famitsu muss mal Urlaub machen.
26. Dezember bis 1. Januar 2023:
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 155.695 (4.494.626)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51.121 (3.738.935)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 31.470 (5.045.845)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 27.562 (225.965)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 24.963 (225.965)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 24.963 (242.976)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20.156 (2.803.089)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15.887 (2.975.893)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 15.750 (1.129.882)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10.946 (5.076.137)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 9.745 (124.996)
- [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 9.308 (73.773)
- [NSW] Crisis Core Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 9.210 (70.343)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7.946 (7.402.150)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7.723 (976.770)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7.187 (1.062.074)
- [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6.903 (86.927)
- [PS4] Crisis CoreReunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 6.360 (68.706)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.703 (23.535)
- [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 5.703 (23.535)
- [PS5] Crisis Core Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 5.671 (67.071)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4.920 (256.948)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 4.856 (23.621)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4.672 (3.323.555)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4.602 (1.112.235)
- [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 4.345 (137.057)
- [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 4.168 (53.816)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 4.030 (2.610.973)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3.936 (2.123.894)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 3.800 (313.367)
2. Januar bis 8. Januar 2023:
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 135.627 (4.630.253)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 56.579 (3.795.514)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 37.302 (5.083.147)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 35.673 (954.442)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 21.556 (2.997.449)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 20.735 (246.700)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 16.604 (5.092.741)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 14.614 (2.817.703)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 14.591 (1.144.473)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 13.929 (256.905)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 11.755 (136.751)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9.604 (7.411.754)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7.940 (984.710)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.863 (3.331.418)
- [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 7.404 (94.331)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 7.091 (1.069.165)
- [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6.111 (84.370)
- [NSW] Crisis Core Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 5,903 (76,246)
- [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 5.295 (2.616.268)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 5.295 (2.616.268)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 5.074 (318.441)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 5.027 (1.117.262)
- [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 4.709 (28.244)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 4.294 (27.915)
- [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 4.265 (188.062)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4.247 (2.122.045)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 3,962 (260.910)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 3.906 (1.227.857)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3.778 (2.127.672)
- [PS4] Crisis Core Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 3.693 (72.399)
Die Hardware-Charts, 26. Dezember bis 8. Januar:
- Switch OLED – 142.789 (3.714.801)
- PlayStation 5 – 75.296 (2.135.241)
- Switch – 58.941 (19.107.282)
- Switch Lite – 48.988 (5.152.682)
- PS5 Digital – 9.860 (327.304)
- PlayStation 4 – 4.128 (7.846.172)
- Xbox Series S – 1.539 (227.523)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 419 (1.190.130)
- Xbox Series X – 200 (172.611)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Pokémon Purpur, Pokémon Karmesin, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak
