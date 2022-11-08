Branche News

Japanische Verkaufscharts: Splatoon 3 wird von Bayonetta und Star Ocean verfolgt

1

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 24. Oktober bis zum 30. Oktober 2022 gibt es so viele Neueinsteiger wie lange nicht mehr. Trotzdem kann keines der Spiele Splatoon 3 einholen, das ein weiteres Mal den ersten Platz verteidigt. Gleich dahinter landet Bayonetta 3, gefolgt von Star Ocean: The Divine Force und Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

  1. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51.547 (3.235.701)
  2. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 41.285 (New)
  3. [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 27.001 (New)
  4. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 24.371 (New)
  5. [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 23.297 (New)
  6. [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 17.710 (New)
  7. [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 17.177 (New)
  8. [NSW] Aquarium. Limited Edition (Entergram, 10/27/22) – 13.199 (New)
  9. [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 12.040 (58.038)
  10. [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 11.693 (New)
  11. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 11.440 (180.878)
  12. [PS4] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 6.188 (New)
  13. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.840 (2.833.114)
  14. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5.163 (4.883.733)
  15. [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4.867 (210.951)
  16. [NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco, 10/20/2022) – 4.697 (28.748)
  17. [PS5] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 4.219 (New)
  18. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.344 (761.333)
  19. [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 3.170 (48.167)
  20. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3.118 (59.204)
  21. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 2.945 (4.998.767)
  22. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.564 (3.292.498)
  23. [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.456 (90.661)
  24. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.093 (1.056.062)
  25. [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 2.092 (33.498)
  26. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.041 (7.344.637)
  27. [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 1.929 (24.430)
  28. [PS4] The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition (SNK, 10/27/22) – 1.917 (New)
  29. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.879 (2.732.280)
  30. [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 1.747 (92.639)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  • PlayStation 5 – 34.287 (1.784.024)
  • Switch OLED – 23.399 (2.848.168)
  • Switch – 14.262 (18.810.677)
  • PS5 Digital – 4.579 (282.625)
  • Xbox Series S – 1.921 (209.115)
  • Switch Lite – 973 (4.903.333)
  • Xbox Series X – 1.753 (166.556)
  • New 2DS LL (inkl. 2DS) – 56 (1.189.088)
  • PlayStation 4 – 11 (7.819.943)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Bayonetta 3, Nintendo, PlatinumGames

Ähnliche Beiträge

1 Kommentar

Kommentar hinterlassen
  1. Ich finde die Aufteilung diese Woche ganz interessant, denn wenn man die PS4- und PS5-Fassungen von Star Ocean zusammenrechnet - also die insgesamten physischen Verkäufe nimmt -, dann liegt Star Ocean auf Platz 2 vor Bayonetta. Ich kann nicht wirklich beurteilen, ob das nun ein objektiv überraschendes Ergebnis ist (bzw. inwiefern sich das mit den Erwartungen der Entwickler und Publisher deckt), aber irgendwie war ich davon ausgegangen, dass Bayonetta stärker antizipiert wurde als Star Ocean.
An dieser Stelle siehst du nur die letzten 5 Kommentare. Besuche das Forum um die komplette Diskussion zu diesem Thema zu sehen.