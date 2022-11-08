Japanische Verkaufscharts: Splatoon 3 wird von Bayonetta und Star Ocean verfolgt

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 24. Oktober bis zum 30. Oktober 2022 gibt es so viele Neueinsteiger wie lange nicht mehr. Trotzdem kann keines der Spiele Splatoon 3 einholen, das ein weiteres Mal den ersten Platz verteidigt. Gleich dahinter landet Bayonetta 3, gefolgt von Star Ocean: The Divine Force und Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51.547 (3.235.701) [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 41.285 (New) [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 27.001 (New) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 24.371 (New) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 23.297 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 17.710 (New) [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 17.177 (New) [NSW] Aquarium. Limited Edition (Entergram, 10/27/22) – 13.199 (New) [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 12.040 (58.038) [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 11.693 (New) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 11.440 (180.878) [PS4] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 6.188 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.840 (2.833.114) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5.163 (4.883.733) [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4.867 (210.951) [NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco, 10/20/2022) – 4.697 (28.748) [PS5] Resident Evil Village Z Version Gold Edition (Capcom, 10/28/22) – 4.219 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.344 (761.333) [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 3.170 (48.167) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3.118 (59.204) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 2.945 (4.998.767) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.564 (3.292.498) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.456 (90.661) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.093 (1.056.062) [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 2.092 (33.498) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.041 (7.344.637) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 1.929 (24.430) [PS4] The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition (SNK, 10/27/22) – 1.917 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.879 (2.732.280) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 1.747 (92.639)

Die Hardware-Charts:

PlayStation 5 – 34.287 (1.784.024)

Switch OLED – 23.399 (2.848.168)

Switch – 14.262 (18.810.677)

PS5 Digital – 4.579 (282.625)

Xbox Series S – 1.921 (209.115)

Switch Lite – 973 (4.903.333)

Xbox Series X – 1.753 (166.556)

New 2DS LL (inkl. 2DS) – 56 (1.189.088)

PlayStation 4 – 11 (7.819.943)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Bayonetta 3, Nintendo, PlatinumGames