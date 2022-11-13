Japanische Verkaufscharts: Harvestella und Doraemon sind die besten Neueinsteiger

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 24. bis zum 30. Oktober 2022 liegen vor. Erneut gab es einige gute Neueinsteiger, doch keiner von ihnen kann Splatoon 3 gefährlich werden.

Harvestella steigt mit gut 26.600 Einheiten auf Rang 2 ein, während Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom auf Rang 3 mit etwa 11.200 Einheiten landet. Splatoon 3 enteilt den beiden mit 51.700 verkauften Einheiten.

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 51.715 (3.287.416) [NSW] Harvestella (Square Enix, 11/04/22) – 26.644 (New) [NSW] Doraemon: Friends of the Great Kingdom (Bamco, 11/02/22) – 11.278 (New) [NSW] Bayonetta 3 (Nintendo, 10/28/22) – 10.103 (51.388) [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 7.791 (65.829) [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 7.781 (218.732) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.602 (2.840.716) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.501 (4.891.234) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 7.351 (31.722) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 6.854 (30.151) [PS4] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 4.886 (31.887) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.695 (766.028) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.511 (5.003.278) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 3.544 (62.619) f[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3.415 (62.619) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3.344 (913.005) [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Minna de Rhythm Party (NC, 11/02/22) – 3.094 (New) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 2.645 (183.523) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.511 (1.058.573) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.421 (7.347.058) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 2.309 (168.829) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 2.251 (26.681) [NSW] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 2.224 (50.391) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.205 (2.734.485) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.200 (3.294.698) [PS5] Star Ocean: The Divine Force (Square Enix, 10/27/22) – 2.140 (19.317) [NSW] Needy Streamer Overload (WSS playground, 10/27/22) – 1.856 (13.549) [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 1.679 (76.649) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.661 (2.091.764) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.647 (1.031.720)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 74.895 (2.923.063) Switch – 13.869 (18.824.546) PlayStation 5 – 12.014 (1.796.038) Xbox Series S – 2.663 (211.778) Switch Lite – 1.714 (4.905.047) PS5 Digital – 1.260 (283.885) Xbox Series X – 450 (167.006) PlayStation 4 – 257 (7.820.200) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 31 (1.189.119)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Harvestella, Square Enix, Live Wire