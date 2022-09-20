Xbox Game Pass im September außerdem mit Deathloop und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für den restlichen Monat vorgestellt. Ni no Kuni fehlt in der Aufzählung, hätte aber ganz gut unter „jetzt verfügbar“ gepasst. Das Spiel wurde im Rahmen der Tokyo Game Show erst vor wenigen Tagen im Game Pass veröffentlicht.
Ni no Kuni ist darüber hinaus ab sofort auch bei Xbox Touch Control am Start. Das heißt, ihr könnt diese Spiele ohne Controller und Umwege auf Mobilgeräten spielen. Eine vollständige Liste der unterstützten Spiele findet ihr hier.
Die Neuzugänge im Xbox Game Pass gestalten sich abseits von Deathloop fast ein wenig unspektakulär. Man ist eben einiges gewohnt vom Game Pass. Neben Deathloop erwarten euch unter anderem noch Grounded – Full Release und Valheim – Game Preview.
Auch viele Abgänge gibt es in diesem Monat wieder. Für den und die geneigte JPGAMES-LeserIn sind da vielleicht AI: The Somnium Files und Astria Ascending interessant. Hier habt ihr noch bis zum 30. September Zeit.
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Deathloop (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud und Xbox Series X|S)
- 22. September – SpiderHeck (Konsole und PC)
- 22. September – Beacon Pines (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 22. September – Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S und PC)
- 27. September – Moonscars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 27. September – Grounded – Full Release (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 29. September – Let’s Build A Zoo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 29. September – Valheim (Game Preview) (PC)
- 30. September – Paw Patrol: Grand Prix (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Touch Control für neun weitere Spiele
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Grounded – Full Release (27. September)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Road 96
- Shadowrun Return
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- This War of Mine
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 30. September
- AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Astria Ascending (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dandy Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Dirt 4 (PC)
- Dirt Rally (PC)
- Going Under (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Slime Rancher (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Unsighted (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Visage (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Die Neuzugänge visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Deathloop, Bethesda, Arkane Studios
