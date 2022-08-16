Xbox Game Pass im August weiterhin mit Coffee Talk und diesmal auch vielen Abgängen

Xbox hat das Line-Up des Xbox Game Pass für die zweite Monatshälfte vorgestellt. Ihr dürft euch unter anderem über den Indie-Hit Coffee Talk freuen, der ab heute verfügbar ist. Es folgen:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Coffee Talk (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 23. August – Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 25. August – Exapunks (PC) ID@Xbox
- 25. August – Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Konsole und PC)
- 30. August – Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. August – Immortality (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- 30. August – Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. August – TinyKin (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Eine Reihe neuer Spiele bekommen auch diesmal wieder Xbox Touch Control. 16 an der Zahl, darunter Dragon Age 2, Star Wars: Squadrons, Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge und Two Point Campus. Die Spiele sind somit über Xbox Game Pass angepasst auf Mobilgeräten spielbar.
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 31. August:
- Elite Dangerous (Cloud und Konsole)
- Hades (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Myst (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- NBA 2K22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Spiritfarer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- World War Z (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Visualisiert sieht das Line-up aus:
