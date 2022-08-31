News PS4 PS5

PlayStation Plus im September mit neuen Spielen für alle Abo-Stufen, darunter auch Klassiker

PlayStation Plus bekommt im September wieder ein dickes Inhaltsupdate spendiert. Neben den normalen „monatlichen Spielen“ (ab Essential-Stufe) gibt es auch neue Games im Spielekatalog (ab Extra-Stufe) und neue Klassiker für Premium-Abonnenten.

Ab dem 6. September für Essential-Abos:

  • Need for Speed Heat
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Toem: A Photo Adventure

Der Spiele-Katalog für PS4 und PS5 wird ab 20. September erweitert um:

  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)
  • Deathloop (PS5)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)
  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)
  • Rayman Legends (PS4)
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4)
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)
  • Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Und Fans von Klassikern freuen sich über:

  • Syphon Filter 2 (PlayStation)
  • Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)
  • The Sly Collection (PS3)
  • Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)
  • Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)
  • Toy Story 3 (PSP)

