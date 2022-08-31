PlayStation Plus im September mit neuen Spielen für alle Abo-Stufen, darunter auch Klassiker

PlayStation Plus bekommt im September wieder ein dickes Inhaltsupdate spendiert. Neben den normalen „monatlichen Spielen“ (ab Essential-Stufe) gibt es auch neue Games im Spielekatalog (ab Extra-Stufe) und neue Klassiker für Premium-Abonnenten.
Ab dem 6. September für Essential-Abos:
- Need for Speed Heat
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Toem: A Photo Adventure
Der Spiele-Katalog für PS4 und PS5 wird ab 20. September erweitert um:
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)
- Deathloop (PS5)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)
- Rayman Legends (PS4)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)
- Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)
Und Fans von Klassikern freuen sich über:
- Syphon Filter 2 (PlayStation)
- Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)
- The Sly Collection (PS3)
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)
- Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)
- Toy Story 3 (PSP)
Yay or nay?
Bildmaterial: Sony PlayStation
0 Kommentare