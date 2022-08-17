Branche News

Gamescom 2022: THQ Nordic stellt spielbares Line-up vor, angeführt von Alone in the Dark

So langsam füllen sich die Hallen. Auch THQ Nordic hat jetzt das Line-up für die Gamescom 2022 vorgestellt und nach dem Showcase in der vergangenen Woche hat man da natürlich ein paar interessante Titel zu präsentieren. Allen voran ist Alone in the Dark bereits spielbar mit dabei.

Das Line-up in Halle 8, Stand A11-B10:

  • Alone in the Dark
  • Tempest Rising
  • Wreckreation
  • AEW: Fight Forever
  • Outcast 2 – A New Beginning
  • SpongeBob SquarePants – The Cosmic Shake
  • The Valiant
  • SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
  • Destsryo All Humans! 2 – Reprobed!

Zur besseren Visualisierung gibt es auch einen Trailer.

Der Trailer von THQ Nordic:

Bildmaterial: Alone in the Dark, THQ Nordic, Pieces Interactive

