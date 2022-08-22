Gamescom 2022: Die Nominierten für die Gamescom-Awards sind ungewollt bunt

Die Jury der Gamescom-Awards hat die Nominierten für die diesjährige Verleihung bekannt gegeben. Schon morgen Abend werden die ersten Preise dann im Rahmen der Opening Night Live überreicht.

Eine der Kriterien für die Vergabe ist es, dass das Spiel auch ausgestellt oder in irgendeiner Form gezeigt wird. Die gesamte Show wird also ohne Verleihung an einen Nintendo- oder PlayStation-Titel auskommen müssen.

Die Kategorie „Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game“ kommt ohne First-Party-Spiel aus, die Kategorie des PlayStation-Pendants ebenso. Dafür liest man dort Spiele wie Airhead, Edge of Sanity, Tin Hearts und One Piece Odyssey. Als „Best Ongoing Game“ ist Final Fantasy XIV nicht einmal nominiert – auch Square Enix fehlt.

Schlimm ist das nicht, denn so bekommen Spiele eine Bühne, welche die meisten der großen Titel ohnehin nicht gebraucht haben. Also sehen wir doch die gute Sache.

Für die Awards der Fan-Kategorien „Best Booth“ und „Best Trailer/Announcement“ kann ab sofort und noch bis zum Freitag um 15 Uhr abgestimmt werden – zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung dieses Beitrags war das Voting offensichtlich noch nicht eröffnet.

Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games

Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom

Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game

Airhead, HandyGames

Edge of Sanity, Vixa Games

Tin Hearts, Wired Productions

Most Wanted PC Game

Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom

System Shock, Plaion

Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark

Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game

Lies of P, Neowiz

One Piece Odyssey, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action Adventure Game

Lies of P, Neowiz

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, THQ Nordic

The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games

Best Action Game

Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom

System Shock, Plaion

Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark

Best Family Game

Fling to the Finish, Daedalic Entertainment

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, Snowcastle Games

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Best Indie Game

Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Sunday Gold, Team17 Digital

Best Multiplayer Game

Goat Simulator 3, Plaion

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark

Best Ongoing Game

Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator, Microsoft

Sea of Thieves, Microsoft

Best Role Playing Game

Dredge, Black Salt Games

Lies of P, Neowiz

Sunday Gold, Team17 Digital

Best Sports/Racing Game

AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic

GOAL! The Club Manager, Toplitz Productions

Ultimechs, Resolution Games

Best Strategy/Simulation Game

Age Of Darkness, Team17 Digital

Autopsy Simulator, Team17 Digital

IXION, Kalypso Media

Most Original Game

Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment

Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom

Pentiment, Microsoft

Bildmaterial: Bild von Anton Porsche auf Pixabay