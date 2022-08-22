Branche News

Gamescom 2022: Die Nominierten für die Gamescom-Awards sind ungewollt bunt

Die Jury der Gamescom-Awards hat die Nominierten für die diesjährige Verleihung bekannt gegeben. Schon morgen Abend werden die ersten Preise dann im Rahmen der Opening Night Live überreicht.

Eine der Kriterien für die Vergabe ist es, dass das Spiel auch ausgestellt oder in irgendeiner Form gezeigt wird. Die gesamte Show wird also ohne Verleihung an einen Nintendo- oder PlayStation-Titel auskommen müssen.

Die Kategorie „Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game“ kommt ohne First-Party-Spiel aus, die Kategorie des PlayStation-Pendants ebenso. Dafür liest man dort Spiele wie Airhead, Edge of Sanity, Tin Hearts und One Piece Odyssey. Als „Best Ongoing Game“ ist Final Fantasy XIV nicht einmal nominiert – auch Square Enix fehlt.

Schlimm ist das nicht, denn so bekommen Spiele eine Bühne, welche die meisten der großen Titel ohnehin nicht gebraucht haben. Also sehen wir doch die gute Sache.

Für die Awards der Fan-Kategorien „Best Booth“ und „Best Trailer/Announcement“ kann ab sofort und noch bis zum Freitag um 15 Uhr abgestimmt werden – zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung dieses Beitrags war das Voting offensichtlich noch nicht eröffnet.

Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game

  • The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games
  • Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom

Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game

  • Airhead, HandyGames
  • Edge of Sanity, Vixa Games
  • Tin Hearts, Wired Productions

Most Wanted PC Game

  • Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
  • System Shock, Plaion
  • Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark

Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game

  • Lies of P, Neowiz
  • One Piece Odyssey, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action Adventure Game

  • Lies of P, Neowiz
  • Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, THQ Nordic
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games

Best Action Game

  • Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
  • System Shock, Plaion
  • Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark

Best Family Game

  • Fling to the Finish, Daedalic Entertainment
  • Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, Snowcastle Games
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Best Indie Game

  • Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
  • Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
  • Sunday Gold, Team17 Digital

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Goat Simulator 3, Plaion
  • The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark

Best Ongoing Game

  • Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator, Microsoft
  • Sea of Thieves, Microsoft

Best Role Playing Game

  • Dredge, Black Salt Games
  • Lies of P, Neowiz
  • Sunday Gold, Team17 Digital

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic
  • GOAL! The Club Manager, Toplitz Productions
  • Ultimechs, Resolution Games

Best Strategy/Simulation Game

  • Age Of Darkness, Team17 Digital
  • Autopsy Simulator, Team17 Digital
  • IXION, Kalypso Media

Most Original Game

  • Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
  • Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
  • Pentiment, Microsoft

Bildmaterial: Bild von Anton Porsche auf Pixabay

