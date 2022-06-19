Deals News

PlayStation Indies: Das sind die besten Angebote der Sale-Aktion auf der Zielgeraden

0

Zum Summer Game Fest hatte Sony PlayStation eine neue Sale-Aktion gestartet. Einmal mehr sind Indie-Games im Fokus. Die „PlayStation Indies“ sind noch bis zum 23. Juni 2022 um 00:59 Uhr im Angebot, die Aktion befindet sich also auf der Zielgeraden. Schauen wir nochmal rein!

Unsere Auswahl:

  • Cuphead für 13,99 Euro
  • Road 96 für 13,99 Euro
  • Death’s Door für 12,99 Euro
  • Tormented Souls für 12,99 Euro
  • Patapon Remastered für 7,49 Euro
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure für 8,99 Euro
  • Eldest Souls für 9,99 Euro
  • Shenmue III für 5,99 Euro
  • Kitaria Fables für 11,99 Euro
  • Coffee Talk für 4,89 Euro
  • Ys Origin für 7,99 Euro
  • Last Day of June für 4,99 Euro
  • Tears of Avia für 8,99 Euro
  • Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story für 2,59 Euro
  • Songbird Symphony für 2,99 Euro
  • Smoke and Sacrifice für 1,99 Euro

Übrigens sind auch etliche japanische Spiele als „Indies“ mit reingerutscht. Das grandiose Fuga: Melodies of Steel gibt es für 27,99 Euro, Spiele wie Maglam Lord für 29,99 Euro. Keine herausragenden Angebote, aber auch hier lohnt sich der Blick.

Bildmaterial: Sony PlayStation

Ähnliche Beiträge

Keine verwandten Beiträge gefunden.

0 Kommentare

Zu diesem Beitrag gibt es noch keine Kommentare, besuche das Forum und sei der Erste der einen Kommentar hinterlässt!