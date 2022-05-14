Japanische Verkaufscharts: Nintendo Switch Sports ist das Spiel der Golden Week

Die aktuellen Verkaufszahlen der Woche vom 25. April bis zum 1. Mai 2022 liegen vor. Die Famitsu veröffentlichte diese mit einer Woche Verzug, denn Japan feierte die Golden Week. Deshalb gibt es heute auch gleich noch die Woche vom 2. Mai bis zum 8. Mai 2022 dazu.
Nintendo Switch Sports konnte sich als Neueinsteiger mit knapp 190.000 verkauften Einheiten an die Spitze setzen. In der zweiten Verkaufswoche konnten weitere 114.000 Spiele verkauft werden. Kirby und das vergessene Land kann seine Gesamtverkaufszahlen auf fast 700.000 hochschrauben.
Die Woche vom 25. April bis zum 1. Mai 2022:
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 189.889 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 37.696 (656.177)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 37.365 (130.089)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 19,253 (4.598.878)
- [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 17.260 (71.799)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,595 (2.623.039)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8.977 (4.862.510)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7.830 (3.135.409)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7.585 (950.672)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 7.203 (2.235.725)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6.043 (2.013.584)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.001 (7.242.845)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,947 (2.648.387)
- [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 4.280 (336.082)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.996 (969.448)
- [NSW] TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight (PLAYISM, 04/28/22) – 3.817 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3.762 (4.069.809)
- [NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (ATLUS, 04/14/22) – 3.727 (36.943)
- [NSW] Yomawari 3 (Nippon Ichi Software, 04/21/22) – 3.149 (14.278)
- [NSW] Ikemen Sengoku – Arata naru Deai (Idea Factory, 04/28/22) – 3.066 (New)
Die Woche vom 2. Mai bis zum 8. Mai 2022:
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 114.699 (304.588)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 39.634 (695.811)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 23.844 (153.933)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22.549 (4.621.427)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12.357 (2.635.396)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11.440 (4.873.950)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 9.479 (3.144.888)
- [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 9.184 (80.983)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 9.101 (959.773)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 8.032 (2.243.757)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7.777 (2.021.361)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5.885 (7.248.730)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5.633 (2.654.020)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5.173 (4.074.982)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4.419 (973.867)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 3.696 (2.543.727)
- [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 3.307 (339.389)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.765 (1.046.995)
- [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 2.699 (4.339.627)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2.403 (258.536)
Die Hardware-Charts umfassen beide Wochen:
- Switch OLED – 101.489 (1.721.151)
- Switch – 53.092 (18.268.375)
- PlayStation 5 – 46.415 (1.382.888)
- Switch Lite – 22.011 (4.710.282)
- Xbox Series S – 10.610 (99.288)
- Xbox Series X – 3.508 (99.364)
- PS5 Digital – 3.383 (235.257)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 452 (1.185.724)
- PlayStation 4 – 81 (7.819.526)
