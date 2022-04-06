SOP Retangle
News PC XBO XBX

Xbox Game Pass im April mit Life is Strange: True Colors und diesen weiteren Games

0

Xbox hat unbeeindruckt vom „neuen PlayStation Plus“ das Line-up für die erste Monatshälfte im Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Im April erwarten euch unter anderem Life is Strange: True Colors und diese weiteren Games:

  • jetzt verfügbar: Cricket 22 (Cloud und Konsole)
  • jetzt verfügbar: MLB The Show 22 (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 7. April – Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 7. April – Dragon Age 2 (Cloud)
  • 7. April – Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud)
  • 7. April – Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud)
  • 12. April – Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 12. April – Panzer Corps 2 (PC)
  • 12. April – The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC)
  • 14. April – Lost In Random (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Ist etwas für euch dabei?

Bildmaterial: Life is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games

Ähnliche Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Zu diesem Beitrag gibt es noch keine Kommentare, besuche das Forum und sei der Erste der einen Kommentar hinterlässt!