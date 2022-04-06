Xbox Game Pass im April mit Life is Strange: True Colors und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat unbeeindruckt vom „neuen PlayStation Plus“ das Line-up für die erste Monatshälfte im Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Im April erwarten euch unter anderem Life is Strange: True Colors und diese weiteren Games:
- jetzt verfügbar: Cricket 22 (Cloud und Konsole)
- jetzt verfügbar: MLB The Show 22 (Cloud und Konsole)
- 7. April – Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 7. April – Dragon Age 2 (Cloud)
- 7. April – Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud)
- 7. April – Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud)
- 12. April – Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 12. April – Panzer Corps 2 (PC)
- 12. April – The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC)
- 14. April – Lost In Random (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ist etwas für euch dabei?
Bildmaterial: Life is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix, Deck Nine Games
