Chrono Cross: Seht das Musikvideo von Dreamers‘ Circus und bestellt die neue Vinyl vor

Wenn das Remaster Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition übereinstimmend zu etwas gelobt wurde, dann war es der auch heute noch grandiose Soundtrack von Yasunori Mitsuda. Für das Remaster wurde die Musik neu abgemischt.
Die Gruppe Dreamers‘ Circus steuerte außerdem einige Interpretationen bei, darunter auch Sailing (Another World) dem man sogar ein Musikvideo spendierte. Diese sind teilweise auch auf die neue Vinyl gepresst.
Denn natürlich nutzt Square Enix auch die Gelegenheit, eine neue Vinyl zu Chrono Cross zu veröffentlichen. Ab sofort könnt ihr diese im Square Enix Store vorbestellen. Die Veröffentlichung hierzulande ist im Juli geplant.
Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:
Side A:
- “Dreams of the Past, Memories of my Soul”
- “Chrono Cross – Scars of Time -“
- “A Dream Never Forgotten”
- “A Vow of Wind and Dreams”
Side B:
- “Sailing (Another World)”
- “Termina (Another World)”
- “Bound by Fate”
- “Fossil Valley”
Einen Trailer zur Vinyl findet ihr unten.
Sailing (Another World)
Trailer zur Vinyl:
via Siliconera, Bildmaterial: Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, Square Enix
