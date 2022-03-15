Xbox Game Pass im März weiterhin mit Zero Escape, Weird West und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up zum Xbox Game Pass für die zweite Monatshälfte vorgestellt. Ab dem 17. März geht es unter anderem weiter mit Shredders und Crusader King III. Highlight für Fans japanischer Videospiele dürfte am 22. März hingegen Zero Escape: The Nonary Games sein.

17. März – Shredders (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series)

17. März – The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

22. März – Tainted Grail: Conquest (Konsole)

22. März – Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

24. März – Norco (PC)

24. März – F1 2021 (Konsole) – EA Play

29. März – Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S)

31. März – Weird West (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

31. März – Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – EA Play

31. März – Narita Boy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

31. März – Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

11. April – Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts (PC)

Ist etwas für euch dabei?

Bildmaterial: Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, Spike Chunsoft