25 Jahre Tomb Raider: So sieht es aus, wenn ein Final-Fantasy-Designer Lara Croft zeichnet

Nachdem Square Enix und Crystal Dynamics im März 2021 bei Square Enix Presents den Auftakt zu den Feierlichkeiten rund um den 25. Geburtstag von Lara Croft eingeläutet hatten, gab es bereits Neuigkeiten zum kommenden Netflix-Anime und mit Rise of the Tomb Raider ein Gratis-Game für euch. Auch für Switch-Fans durften sich schon freuen.

Wenn ihr Final Fantasy, NieR: Automata oder Bravely Default gespielt habt, und natürlich habt ihr das, denn das hier ist JPGAMES.DE, dann kennt ihr Akihiko Yoshida. Die Artworks des Charakter-Designers ordnet man auf den ersten Blick ihm zu.

Inzwischen arbeitet er nicht mehr bei Square Enix, sondern ist Art-Director bei CyDesignation. Das hielt ihn aber nicht davon ab, Tomb Raider hochleben zu lassen. Und zwar auf seine Weise: mit einem Artwork.

Auf der offiziellen Website findet ihr das Artwork in ganzer Schönheit und verschiedenen Formaten für Mobilgeräte, Desktops und soziale Medien. Es gibt sogar ein Boxart, das ihr für Rise of the Tomb Raider verwenden könnt. Auch eine Botschaft von Yoshida könnt ihr dort lesen:

To participate in such a memorable project for Tomb Raider, a series that continues to be loved all over the world, was an honor and a delightful experience. Congratulations on Tomb Raider’s 25th Anniversary. In this piece I wanted to use a simple composition to express Lara about to embark on an adventure full of conviction and confidence, strength and mature beauty. As a side note, as a homage to the first installment of Tomb Raider, I used the color of her tank top as the background color. – Akihiko Yoshida