Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes schrauben Zahlen weiter nach oben

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts können Pokémon Strahlender Diamant und Leuchtende Perle ihre Verkaufszahlen weiter steigern. Weitere 355.000 Einheiten wurden in Japan verkauft, wohlgemerkt nur physisch.  Die Gesamtverkaufszahl der Sinnoh-Remakes steht damit nun bei 1,75 Millionen Einheiten.

Bei noch vier ausstehenden Verkaufswochen und vor allem dem Nintendo-affinen Weihnachtsgeschäft stehen die Chancen somit gut, dass die Sinnoh-Remakes das erfolgreichste Spiel in Japan in diesem Jahr werden. Bislang hält diese Position Monster Hunter Rise mit 2,32 Millionen Einheiten.

  • [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 355,046 (1.750.688)
  • [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 35.012 (364.509)
  • [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R (Konami, 11/25/21) – 23.360 (New)
  • [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 22.746 (6.968.435)
  • [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12.358 (2.933.333)
  • [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,905 (2.291.581)
  • [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.139 (4.153.289)
  • [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11.010 (4.517.749)
  • [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 9.476 (175.236)
  • [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 8.920 (4.206.024)
  • [PS4] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Arts, 11/19/21) – 6.960 (32.228)
  • [NSW] Eastward (Chucklefish, 11/25/21) – 4.995 (New)
  • [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4.579 (2.426.742)
  • [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4.243 (926.796)
  • [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 3.548 (48.743)
  • [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3.327 (832.481)
  • [NSW] New Pokémon Snap (TPC, 04/30/21) – 3.132 (296.525)
  • [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 3.113 (22.085)
  • [NSW] DEEEER Simulator (Playism, 11/25/21) – 2.749 (New)
  • [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 2.611 (16.442)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  1. Switch – 67.011 (17.521.471)
  2. Switch Lite – 39.586 (4.234.895)
  3. Switch OLED Model – 15.976 (392.977)
  4. PlayStation 5 – 7.391 (995.791)
  5. PlayStation 5 Digital – 1.596 (190.441)
  6. New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 477 (1.177.830)
  7. Xbox Series X – 435 (70.354)
  8. Xbox Series S – 198 (52.416)
  9. PlayStation 4 – 84 (7.818.897)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Pokémon Strahlender Diamant, Pokémon Leuchtende Perle, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, ILCA, Game Freak

