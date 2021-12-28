50.000 Japaner wählten: Diese Konsolen-Games sind die beliebtesten in Japan

Diese Wahlen gibt es immer mal wieder: Japaner wählen ihre liebsten Videospiele. Meistens sind diese Votings von Magazinen wie der Famitsu durchgeführt und es gibt nur einige Tausend TeilnehmerInnen.
Bei der Wahl der liebsten Konsolen-Spiele von TV Asashi nahmen aber über 50.000 japanischer NutzerInnen teil und die Wahl bekam auch in den sozialen Medien deutlich mehr Aufmerksamkeit.
Gematsu hat die Top 100 festgehalten. Die Top 100 gilt auch gleich nochmal als Serien-interne Beliebtheitsmessung von Final Fantasy und Pokémon. Als beliebtestes Final Fantasy hat sich einmal mehr FF VII behauptet. Und Sinnoh bleibt das beliebteste Pokémon.
Let’s go:
- 100. Persona 3
- 99. Pokémon Platinum Version
- 98. Persona 4
- 97. Super Mario World
- 96. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
- 95. MOTHER
- 94. Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- 93. Persona 5 Royal
- 92. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
- 91. Street Fighter II
- 90. Final Fantasy VIII
- 89. Super Mario Galaxy 2
- 88. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- 87. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- 86. Monster Hunter
- 85. Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
- 84. Final Fantasy XI
- 83. Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
- 82. Legend of Mana
- 81. Dragon Quest Builders 2
- 80. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 79. Metal Gear Solid
- 78. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
- 77. Mario Kart Wii
- 76. Kirby Air Ride
- 75. Animal Crossing: Wild World
- 74. Super Smash Bros. Brawl
- 73. Gran Turismo 4
- 72. Kirby Super Star
- 71. Dr. Mario
- 70. Monster Hunter: World
- 69. Super Mario RPG
- 68. Pokemon X & Y
- 67. Bloodborne
- 66. Ghost of Tsushima
- 65. Suikoden
- 64. Pokémon Heart Gold & Soul Silver
- 63. Final Fantasy III
- 62. Xevious
- 61. Super Smash Bros.
- 60. Pokemon Black 2 & White 2
- 59. Dead by Daylight
- 58. Animal Crossing
- 57. Super Donkey Kong
- 56. Super Mario Galaxy
- 55. Yo-kai Watch 2
- 54. Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- 53. Tales of the Abyss
- 52. The Legend of Zelda
- 51. Final Fantasy IV
- 50. Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire
- 49. Kingdom Hearts
- 48. NieR: Automata
- 47. Final Fantasy XIV
- 46. Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
- 45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
- 44. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online
- 43. Xenoblade
- 42. Persona 5
- 41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban!
- 40. Xenogears
- 39. Dark Souls III
- 38. Puyo Puyo
- 37. Final Fantasy IX
- 36. Pokémon Gold & Silver
- 35. Xenoblade 2
- 34. Final Fantasy V
- 33. Final Fantasy VI
- 32. Biohazard
- 31. Tactics Ogre
- 30. Apex Legends
- 29. Okami
- 28. MOTHER 2
- 27. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- 26. Pokémon Black & White
- 25. Tetris
- 24. Pokemon Red & Green & Blue
- 23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- 22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- 21. Splatoon
- 20. Minecraft
- 19. Suikoden II
- 18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- 17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 16. Kingdom Hearts II
- 15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
- 14. Pokemon Sword & Shield
- 13. UNDERTALE
- 12. Super Mario Kart
- 11. Pokemon Diamond & Pearl
- 10. Super Mario Bros. 3
- 9. Final Fantasy X
- 8. Chrono Trigger
- 7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
- 5. Splatoon 2
- 4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 3. Final Fantasy VII
- 2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo
