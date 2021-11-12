Japanische Verkaufscharts: Für Call of Duty: Vanguard ist kein Vorbeikommen an Mario

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 1. November bis zum 7. November 2021 liegen vor. Call of Duty: Vanguard war der beste Neueinsteiger, kann aber Mario Party Superstars nicht vom Thron schubsen. Auch auf den folgenden Positionen tummeln sich einige Neuveröffentlichungen wie Danganronpa Decadence und Fortnite, das in einer neuen Handelsversion für Switch erschienen ist.
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 81.399 (244.655)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 28.321 (New)
- [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft, 11/04/21) – 20.938 (New)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,101 (2.896.232)
- [PS5] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 12.754 (New)
- [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 12.167 (New)
- [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 12.079 (82.928)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.726 (4.123.374)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10.569 (4.489.510)
- [NSW] Project Zero: Priesterin des Schwarzen Wassers (KT, 10/28/21) – 9.778 (30.364)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,453 (6.925.254)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,960 (2.260.794)
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 8.342 (68.728)
- [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 6,493 (4.182.871)
- [PS4] Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 5.130 (125.326)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,777 (2.413.752)
- [PS4] Project Zero: Priesterin des Schwarzen Wassers (KT, 10/28/21) – 4.135 (26.331)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4.085 (915.917)
- [NSW] Metroid Dread (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 3.756 (128.257)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 2.948 (160.778)
Die Hardware-Charts
- Switch – 45.880 (17.347.401)
- Switch Lite – 23.017 (4.139.827)
- Switch OLED Model – 21.620 (284.497)
- PlayStation 5 – 8.520 (979.660)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.600 (188.368)
- Xbox Series S – 1.570 (48.756)
- Xbox Series X – 1.023 (67.366)
- PlayStation 4 – 709 (7.817.226)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 433 (1.176.571)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision
