Xbox Game Pass demnächst mit Age of Empires IV und neuen Spielen mit Touch Control

Nach der langen Spiele-Liste in der ersten Monatshälfte hat Microsoft jetzt das Line-up für die zweite Oktober-Hälfte des Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Es geht wie immer kunterbunt weiter.
Ab sofort dürfen sich auch PC-SpielerInnen mit Xbox Game Pass in Outriders stürzen. Morgen wird Dragon Ball FighterZ für Konsolenfans zur Verfügung stehen. Und zum Monatsende ist das Highlight natürlich Age of Empires IV.
Interessant für Japan-Fans: Yakuza 0, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza Kiwami und Yakuza Kiwami 2 profitieren jetzt von Xbox Touch Control. Das heißt, ihr könnt diese Spiele ohne Controller und Umwege auf Mobilgeräten spielen. Eine vollständige Liste der unterstützten Spiele findet ihr hier.
Ab sofort verfügbar
- Into the Pit (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Outriders (PC)
Schon bald im Xbox Games Pass
- 21. Oktober – Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud und Konsole)
- 21. Oktober – Echo Generation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 21. Oktober – Everspace 2 (Spiel-Vorschau) (PC)
- 28. Oktober – Age of Empires IV (PC)
- 28. Oktober – Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Konsole und PC)
- 28. Oktober – Backbone (Konsole)
- 28. Oktober – Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Oktober – Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 28. Oktober – The Forgotten City (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Bildmaterial: Xbox, Bildmaterial: Outriders, Square Enix, People Can Fly
