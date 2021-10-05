Xbox Game Pass: Abonnenten haben im Oktober (wieder) ein gutes Leben

Xbox hat das Line-up für die erste Monatshälfte des Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Mit dabei ist unter anderem der neue Swery-Titel The Good Life. Ein gutes Leben also für Abonnenten des Game Pass. Doch damit natürlich nicht genug.

AI: The Somnium Files und Scarlet Nexus wurden bereits im Rahmen der Tokyo Game Show veröffentlicht. Auch von Marvel’s Avengers wusste man bereits. Mit Dandy Ace, Unsighted oder Visage gibt es noch einige Titel aus dem Programm ID@Xbox.

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass



Jetzt verfügbar – Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Dandy Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Lemnis Gate (Cloud)

Jetzt verfügbar – Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Scarlet Nexus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Unsighted (Cloud) ID@Xbox

7. Oktober – The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

7. Oktober – Visage (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

12. Oktober – Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

12. Oktober – Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts (PC)

14. Oktober – Ring of Pain (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

14. Oktober – The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox

15. Oktober – The Good Life (Cloud, Konsole, PC) ID@Xbox

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

15. Oktober – Gonner2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

15. Oktober – Heave Ho (PC)

15. Oktober – Katana Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

15. Oktober – Scourgebringer (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

15. Oktober – Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Konsole und PC)

15. Oktober – The Swords of Ditto (PC)

Bildmaterial: Xbox / The Good Life, Playism, White Owls. Inc, Grounding Inc.