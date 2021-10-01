Tokyo Game Show 2021: Alle Livestreams im Überblick – am Freitag mit Square Enix

Auf der Tokyo Game Show 2021 wird uns einiges geboten werden. Hier findet ihr alle Livestreams im Überblick. Die Links führen euch direkt zum YouTube-Stream, damit der Artikel nicht durch die vielen eingebetteten Videos überläuft. Von Freitag bis Sonntag streamt Square Enix jeweils parallel.
Ebenfalls eigene Streaming-Pläne haben Bandai Namco, Sega / Atlus und Koei Tecmo.
Donnerstag, 30. September
- 03:00 Uhr – Eröffnung
- 04:00 Uhr – Keynote (unter anderem mit Katsuhiro Harada)
- 05:00 Uhr – GameraGame (Dyson Sphere Program, Warriors of the Nile 2 und mehr)
- 06:00 Uhr – The King of Fighters XV (Charakter-Enthüllungen und Gameplay)
- 09:00 Uhr – SK Telecom (ANVIL, Little Witch in the Woods, Vapor World)
- 10:00 Uhr – Team Madness Games (It’s Mealtime!)
- 11:00 Uhr – Xbox
- 12:00 Uhr – Konami (Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel und mehr)
- 13:00 Uhr – Spike Chunsoft (Danganronpa Decadence, Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, Dying Light 2: Stay Human)
- 14:00 Uhr – D3 Publisher
- 15:00 Uhr – Capcom (Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin)
- 16:00 Uhr – IzanagiGames (Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, neue Ankündigung)
Freitag, 1. Oktober
- 03:00 Uhr – IGN Japan Presents: Ask IGN Global: What the World Really Thinks of Japanese Games
- 04:00 Uhr – Sense of Wonder Night 2021
- 09:00 Uhr – NTT e-Sports
- 10:00 Uhr – Happinet, Teil 1
- 11:00 Uhr – 505 Games (Grow: Song of the Evertree, Re:Legend, Eiyuden Chronicle, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising)
- 12:00 Uhr – Square Enix Presents (Actraiser Renaissance, Chocobo GP, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Forspoken, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Triangle Strategy, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars)
- 13:00 Uhr – Bandai Namco (The Idolmaster: Starlit Season)
- 14:00 Uhr – Level-5 (Megaton Musashi)
- 15:00 Uhr – Sega / Atlus (Ankündigung eines neuen RPGs und mehr)
Square Enix
- 12:00 Uhr – Square Enix Presents (siehe auch oben)
- 13:00 Uhr – Start
- 14:00 Uhr – Square Enix Music
- 15:00 Uhr – Forspoken
Samstag, 2. Oktober
- 02:00 Uhr – Famitsu Presents: The Appeal and Potential of RPG (mit Hironobu Sakaguchi und Naoki Yoshida, aber ohne News zu Final Fantasy)
- 03:00 Uhr – Happinet, Teil 2
- 05:00 Uhr – Tencent Games (Alchemy Stars, Code:D-Blood, Saint Seiya: Ring Cosmo, Manasis Refrain)
- 05:30 Uhr – Japan Game Awards 2021 – Amateur Division Award Ceremony
- 07:00 Uhr – Lilith Games (Warpath)
- 09:00 Uhr – GungHo Online Entertainment (Puzzle & Dragons)
- 11:00 Uhr – Japan Game Awards 2021 – Games of the Year Division Announcement
- 13:00 Uhr – Koei Tecmo (Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, Blue Reflection: Second Light und eine Neuankündigung, vermutlich Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream)
- 15:00 Uhr – Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side 4th Heart
- 16:00 Uhr – DMM Games (Touken Ranbu Warriors)
Square Enix (ab 05:45 Uhr; ab 14:00 Uhr)
- 05:45 Uhr – Start
- 06:00 Uhr – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- 07:15 Uhr – Nobuo Uematsu, Keiji Kawamori, Makoto Ise
- 08:30 Uhr – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius
- 09:45 Uhr – War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
- 10:45 Uhr – SaGa (Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend, Imperial SaGa Eclipse, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe)
- 12:45 Uhr – Dragon Quest X
- 14:00 Uhr – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- 15:00 Uhr – Square Enix Jazz Live Painting
Sonntag, 3. Oktober
- 03:00 Uhr – Is it really difficult to become a profession „game streamer“?
- 04:00 Uhr – S-Game
- 05:00 Uhr – Japan Electronics College
- 06:00 Uhr – Arc System Works (River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, River City Girls 2, Guilty Gear -Strive-)
- 06:00 Uhr – Japan Game Awards 2021 – U18 Division Tournament Finals
- 08:00 Uhr – 110 Industries (Wanted: Dead, Red Goes Faster, Vengeance is Mine)
- 09:00 Uhr – Lineage W
- 10:00 Uhr – Ninjala
- 11:00 Uhr – Ubisoft
- 12:00 Uhr – AKRacing
- 13:00 Uhr – Wright Flyer Studios (Heaven Burns Red)
- 14:00 Uhr – Genshin Impact
- 15:00 Uhr – Fingger
- 16:00 Uhr – Gran Saga
- 17:00 Uhr – Ende
Square Enix (ab 05:00 Uhr; ab 10:30 Uhr)
- 05:00 Uhr – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game
- 06:00 Uhr – Chocobo GP
- 07:15 Uhr – Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
- 08:30 Uhr – Keiichi Okabe, Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito
- 10:30 Uhr – Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
- 12:00 Uhr – Deep Insanity: Asylum
- 13:00 Uhr – Dragon Quest X Offline
- 14:00 Uhr – Final Fantasy XIV
