Tokyo Game Show 2021: Alle Livestreams im Überblick – am Freitag mit Square Enix

Auf der Tokyo Game Show 2021 wird uns einiges geboten werden. Hier findet ihr alle Livestreams im Überblick. Die Links führen euch direkt zum YouTube-Stream, damit der Artikel nicht durch die vielen eingebetteten Videos überläuft. Von Freitag bis Sonntag streamt Square Enix jeweils parallel.

Ebenfalls eigene Streaming-Pläne haben Bandai Namco, Sega / Atlus und Koei Tecmo.

Donnerstag, 30. September

  • 03:00 Uhr – Eröffnung
  • 04:00 Uhr – Keynote (unter anderem mit Katsuhiro Harada)
  • 05:00 Uhr – GameraGame (Dyson Sphere Program, Warriors of the Nile 2 und mehr)
  • 06:00 Uhr – The King of Fighters XV (Charakter-Enthüllungen und Gameplay)
  • 09:00 Uhr – SK Telecom (ANVIL, Little Witch in the Woods, Vapor World)
  • 10:00 Uhr – Team Madness Games (It’s Mealtime!)
  • 11:00 Uhr – Xbox
  • 12:00 Uhr – Konami (Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel und mehr)
  • 13:00 Uhr – Spike Chunsoft (Danganronpa Decadence, Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, Dying Light 2: Stay Human)
  • 14:00 Uhr – D3 Publisher
  • 15:00 Uhr – Capcom (Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin)
  • 16:00 Uhr – IzanagiGames (Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, neue Ankündigung)

Freitag, 1. Oktober

Square Enix

  • 12:00 Uhr – Square Enix Presents (siehe auch oben)
  • 13:00 Uhr – Start
  • 14:00 Uhr – Square Enix Music
  • 15:00 Uhr – Forspoken

Samstag, 2. Oktober

Square Enix (ab 05:45 Uhr; ab 14:00 Uhr)

  • 05:45 Uhr – Start
  • 06:00 Uhr – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • 07:15 Uhr – Nobuo Uematsu, Keiji Kawamori, Makoto Ise
  • 08:30 Uhr – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius
  • 09:45 Uhr – War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
  • 10:45 Uhr – SaGa (Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend, Imperial SaGa Eclipse, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe)
  • 12:45 Uhr – Dragon Quest X
  • 14:00 Uhr – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • 15:00 Uhr – Square Enix Jazz Live Painting

Sonntag, 3. Oktober

Square Enix (ab 05:00 Uhr; ab 10:30 Uhr)

  • 05:00 Uhr – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game
  • 06:00 Uhr – Chocobo GP
  • 07:15 Uhr – Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
  • 08:30 Uhr – Keiichi Okabe, Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito
  • 10:30 Uhr – Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
  • 12:00 Uhr – Deep Insanity: Asylum
  • 13:00 Uhr – Dragon Quest X Offline
  • 14:00 Uhr – Final Fantasy XIV

Archiv

