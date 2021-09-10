Japanische Verkaufscharts: Keine hochkarätigen Neueinsteiger – es zeigt sich das vertraute Bild

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 30. August bis zum 5. September 2021 liegen vor. Viel ist nicht passiert, nachdem Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon die Charts in der letzten Woche durchgewirbelt hat. In dieser Woche gibt es mit Demon Gaze Extra nur einen Neueinsteiger, allerdings auf Platz 21. Die erweiterte Portierung wurde kürzlich erst für eine Veröffentlichung im Westen angekündigt.

01./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 15.610 / 2.804.231 (+0%)

02./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 15.592 / 4.025.525 (+5%)

03./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 14.229 / 2.167.282 (+3%)

04./06. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 10.307 / 2.358.861 (-14%)

05./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 9.697 / 4.407.632 (+14%)

06./02. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex) {2021.08.26} – 7.939 / 74.110 (-88%)

07./11. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 7.829 / 872.702 (+6%)

08./10. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) – 7.764 / 4.128.200 (+4%)

09./15. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.824 / 788.500 (+8%)

10./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.739 / 1.982.289 (+0%)

11./13. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 5.728 / 6.872.733 (-6%)

12./07. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! (Konami) – 4.691 / 127.221 (-51%)

13./17. [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) {2021.06.11} (¥3.164) – 4.613 / 229.121 (-7%)

14./20. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.299 / 3.935.543 (-1%)

15./27. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.149 / 1.868.457 (+24%)

16./01. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex) (¥7.000) – 4.124 / 76.361 (-94%)

17./18. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021 (Konami) – 3.997 / 186.042 (-18%)

18./23. [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2021.05.21} (¥4.980) – 3.625 / 239.775 (-11%)

19./19. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Neos) – 3.305 / 183.733 (-24%)

20./22. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) {2021.07.16} (¥5.980) – 3.245 / 261.082 (-22%)

Die Hardware-Charts

NSW – 60.942 (63.254)

PS5 – 17.075 (20.154)

XBS – 2.605 (5.669)

PS4 – 1.431 (2.067)

3DS – 746 (509)

