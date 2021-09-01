News TOP

Gaming-Sommer 2021: Um 14 Uhr geht die Asobu Indie Showcase auf Sendung

Im Gaming-Sommer 2021 ist so einiges los! Damit ihr auch in diesem Jahr den Überblick nicht verliert und nichts verpasst, bieten wir euch wiederum eine Liste mit allen Events und Livestreams – ständig aktualisiert!

Um 14 Uhr geht heute die Asobu Indie Showcase 2021 auf Sendung. Angekündigt sind 60 Titel, wobei der Fokus auf japanischen Indie-Spielen liegt. Auch westliche Spiele, welche es nach Japan schaffen, sind vertreten.

1. September, 14:00 Uhr – Asobu Indie Showcase 2021 (Twitch)

Bildmaterial: Asobu

  1. Sie wollen World of Demons, The Wonderful 101: Remastered und Sol Cresta zeigen. Soll etwa zwei Stunden dauern.^^

    Mfg
    Aerith's killer

  2. Aerith's killer schrieb:

    Sie wollen World of Demons, The Wonderful 101: Remastered und Sol Cresta zeigen. Soll etwa zwei Stunden dauern
    Das ist mal eine großzügig eingeplante Zeit für gerade mal 3 Spielen... also wird wohl extrem viel gequetscht schätz ich xD
    dann werd ich das wohl ruhig skippen können. Zu Bayonetta 3 oder Kamiyas neuem Heldenspiel, wird ja eh nix gezeigt^^
  3. Gestern gabs auch noch die erste Ausgabe von "Hubworld"
    Ein Showcase, der sich vorrangig auf 3D Platformer konzentriert.



    Sehr charmant präsentiert. Und in den 38 Min gibts so einiges zu sehen. Einige richtige Perlen sind dabei, wie Clive N Wrench, was hoffentlich bald mal rauskommen wird. Aber auch nen paar Spiele, die eher minderwertig wirken... Bei 1-2 Spielen wünschte ich mir, man hät auf die Synchro verzichtet, weil die echt nicht gut ist...^^
    Konnte auf jeden Fall auch 2-3 Spiele für mich ausmachen, die ich noch nicht kannte.
  4. Und heute Abend geht es gleich mit noch mehr Indies weiter in der The Indie Houses Direct!

    Mfg
    Aerith's killer
  5. Schade fand ich jetzt nicht so prickelnd die Indie Houses Direct
    Das Meiste fand ich doch eher langweilig von dem was gezeigt wurde. Gab eher nur wenig interessantes für mich. Allerdings weiß ich nun, dass Dream Cycle wohl eher nichts für mich ist. Fand das nicht so ansprechend
