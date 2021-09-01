Gaming-Sommer 2021: Um 14 Uhr geht die Asobu Indie Showcase auf Sendung

Im Gaming-Sommer 2021 ist so einiges los! Damit ihr auch in diesem Jahr den Überblick nicht verliert und nichts verpasst, bieten wir euch wiederum eine Liste mit allen Events und Livestreams – ständig aktualisiert!
Um 14 Uhr geht heute die Asobu Indie Showcase 2021 auf Sendung. Angekündigt sind 60 Titel, wobei der Fokus auf japanischen Indie-Spielen liegt. Auch westliche Spiele, welche es nach Japan schaffen, sind vertreten.
1. September, 14:00 Uhr – Asobu Indie Showcase 2021 (Twitch)
Kommende Events
- 30. September – 3. Oktober – Tokyo Game Show 2021
Archiv
- 26. Mai – Monster Hunter Digital Event (Livestream)
- 27. Mai – Dragon-Quest-Special zum 35. Geburtstag (Livestream, auf japanisch)
- 27. Mai – Sonic Central (Livestream)
- 27. Ma – Erstes Gameplay zu The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Livestream)
- 27. Mai – State of Play mit Horizon Forbidden West (Livestream)
- 28. Mai – Erstes Gameplay zu Far Cry 6 (Livestream)
- 5. Juni – Indie Live Expo 2021 (Livestream)
- 5. Juni – Guerrilla Collective 2: Tag 1 (Livestream)
- 8. Juni – Eastasiasoft Summer Showcase 2021 (Livestream)
- 10. Juni – Summer Game Fest 2021: Kickoff Live (Livestream)
- 11. Juni – Netflix Geeked Week (Livestream)
- 11. Juni – Tribeca Games Spotlight (Livestream)
- 11. Juni – Koch Primetime (Livestream)
- 11. Jun – IGN Expo: Tag 1 (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – E3 2021: Tag 1 (Livestream)
- Ubisoft Pre-Show
- Ubisoft Forward
- Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase
- GamesBeat Session
- 12. Juni – Guerrilla Collective 2: Tag 2 (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Wholesome Direct 2021 (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Ubisoft Forward (deutscher Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Devolver Digital (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Upload VR Showcase (Livestream)
- 13. Juni – E3 2021: Tag 2 (Livestream)
- Nakara: Bladepoint
- Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (deutscher Livestream)
- Square Enix Presents
- Back 4 Blood Showcase
- PC Gaming Show 2021
- Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2021
- 14. Juni E3 2021: Tag 3 (Livestream)
- Verizon
- Intellivision
- Take Two Interactive
- Mythical Games
- Indie Showcase
- Freedom Games
- VENN
- Capcom (deutscher Livestream)
- Razer
- 14. Juni – Limited Run Games (Livestream)
- 15. Juni – E3 2021: Tag 4 (Livestream)
- Nintendo Direct und Treehouse (deutscher Livestream)
- Bandai Namco
- Yooreka Studio
- Play For All Showcase 2021
- E3 2021 Awards Show
- 16. – 22. Juni – Steam-Spielevorschau (zum Festival)
- 17. Juni – Xbox Games Showcase Extended (Livestream)
- 18. Juni – Tales of Arise Special Live Stream (Livestream)
- 23. Juni – Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony (Livestream)
- 25. Juni – Nihon Falcom Presents 40th Anniversary Celebration (Livestream)
- 27. Juni – 30. Geburtstag der Mana-Serie (Livestream)
- 28. Juni – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Kämpfen mit Kazuya (Livestream)
- 5. Juli – Tales of 2021 Summer Special (Livestream)
- 6. Juli – Nacon Connect 2021 (Livestream)
- 8. Juli – State of Play (Livestream)
- 9. Juli – 8. Geburtstag von Yo-kai Watch (Livestream)
- 9. Juli – WitcherCon 2021 (Livestream)
- 10. Juli – WitcherCon 2021 (Livestream)
- 22. Juli – EA Play Live 2021 (Livestream)
- 28. Juli – IFI’s Online Summer Festival (Livestream)
- 29. Juli – Tales of Arise stellt Nebenaktivitäten vor (Livestream)
- 29. Juli – Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2021 (Livestream)
- 3. August – Eastasiasoft Summer Showcase 2021, Teil 2 (Livestream)
- 6. August – All Aksys (Livestream)
- 10. August– ID@Xbox Showcase (Livestream)
- 11. August – Indie World (Livestream)
- 18. August – Pokémon Presents (Livestream)
- 24. August – Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream (Livestream)
- 25. August – Gamescom 2021: Tag 1
- Opening Night Live (Livestream)
- After Show (englischer Livestream)
- After Show (deutscher Livestream)
- 26. August – Gamescom 2021: Tag 2 (deutscher Livestream)
- 26. August – Gamescom 2021: Tag 2 (englischer Livestream)
- 26. August – Awesome Indies Show (Livestream)
- 26. August – Future Games Show: Gamescom 2021 (Livestream)
- 27. August – Gamescom 2021: Tag 3 (deutscher Livestream)
- 27. August – Gamescom 2021: Tag 3 (englischer Livestream)
- 28. August – PlatinumGames Super Summer Festival (Livestream)
- 31. August – The Indie Houses Direct (Livestream)
